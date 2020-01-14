JKBOSE Announces 12th Result 2019 for Jammu Division, Check Online @ jkbose.ac.in

JKBOSE 12th Result 2019 l The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has finally announced the results of the Higher Secondary Part Two Annual 2019 Exams (Class 12th) for Jammu (W/Z) division. The result for Class 12 Part-II Annual 2019 Regular examination was declared on the official website of JKBOSE. All the students from Jammu division can check and download their result from the website jkbose.ac.in (http://jkbose.ac.in/).

The JKBOSE Class 12 2019 Results have been declared days after the board announced the result for Secondary School Examination (Class 10) Annual 2019 for the Kashmir Division. It is to be noted that JKBOSE conducts Class 10 and Class 12 board exams separately for Jammu, Kashmir, Kargil, and Leh divisions. The annual examinations are conducted for both regular and private candidates.

Neha Parihar of Green Model Higher Secondary School, Doda, who secured 486 marks with 97.2 percent was declared the topper, while the second position was bagged by Ankit Sharma of Government Higher Secondary School (Boys), Kishtwar, who secured 478 marks with a 95.6 percent. Nafeesa Anjum of Green Model Higher Secondary ranked third with 94.8 percent.

JKBOSE Higher Secondary Part Two Annual 2019 Exams: here’s how to check

· Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.ac.in.

· Step 2: On the home page, select Higher Secondary Part Two Annual 2019 Exams Results

· Step 3: On the next page, login using registration number and submit

· Step 4: Your JKBOSE Class 12 Results for Jammu division will be displayed online.

· Step 5: Download and save the result for future reference.

The JKBOSE declared the Class 10 result for secondary students from Jammu / Winter zone on January 10.

