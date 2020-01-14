Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

JKBOSE Announces 12th Result 2019 for Jammu Division, Check Online @ jkbose.ac.in

The JKBOSE Class 12 2019 Results have been declared days after the board announced the result for Secondary School Examination (Class 10) Annual 2019 for the Kashmir Division.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 14, 2020, 9:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
JKBOSE Announces 12th Result 2019 for Jammu Division, Check Online @ jkbose.ac.in
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)

JKBOSE 12th Result 2019 l The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has finally announced the results of the Higher Secondary Part Two Annual 2019 Exams (Class 12th) for Jammu (W/Z) division. The result for Class 12 Part-II Annual 2019 Regular examination was declared on the official website of JKBOSE. All the students from Jammu division can check and download their result from the website jkbose.ac.in (http://jkbose.ac.in/).

The JKBOSE Class 12 2019 Results have been declared days after the board announced the result for Secondary School Examination (Class 10) Annual 2019 for the Kashmir Division. It is to be noted that JKBOSE conducts Class 10 and Class 12 board exams separately for Jammu, Kashmir, Kargil, and Leh divisions. The annual examinations are conducted for both regular and private candidates.

Neha Parihar of Green Model Higher Secondary School, Doda, who secured 486 marks with 97.2 percent was declared the topper, while the second position was bagged by Ankit Sharma of Government Higher Secondary School (Boys), Kishtwar, who secured 478 marks with a 95.6 percent. Nafeesa Anjum of Green Model Higher Secondary ranked third with 94.8 percent.

JKBOSE Higher Secondary Part Two Annual 2019 Exams: here’s how to check

· Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.ac.in.

· Step 2: On the home page, select Higher Secondary Part Two Annual 2019 Exams Results

· Step 3: On the next page, login using registration number and submit

· Step 4: Your JKBOSE Class 12 Results for Jammu division will be displayed online.

· Step 5: Download and save the result for future reference.

The JKBOSE declared the Class 10 result for secondary students from Jammu / Winter zone on January 10.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram