JKBOSE Announces 12th Result 2019 for Jammu Division, Check Online @ jkbose.ac.in
The JKBOSE Class 12 2019 Results have been declared days after the board announced the result for Secondary School Examination (Class 10) Annual 2019 for the Kashmir Division.
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
JKBOSE 12th Result 2019 l The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has finally announced the results of the Higher Secondary Part Two Annual 2019 Exams (Class 12th) for Jammu (W/Z) division. The result for Class 12 Part-II Annual 2019 Regular examination was declared on the official website of JKBOSE. All the students from Jammu division can check and download their result from the website jkbose.ac.in (http://jkbose.ac.in/).
The JKBOSE Class 12 2019 Results have been declared days after the board announced the result for Secondary School Examination (Class 10) Annual 2019 for the Kashmir Division. It is to be noted that JKBOSE conducts Class 10 and Class 12 board exams separately for Jammu, Kashmir, Kargil, and Leh divisions. The annual examinations are conducted for both regular and private candidates.
Neha Parihar of Green Model Higher Secondary School, Doda, who secured 486 marks with 97.2 percent was declared the topper, while the second position was bagged by Ankit Sharma of Government Higher Secondary School (Boys), Kishtwar, who secured 478 marks with a 95.6 percent. Nafeesa Anjum of Green Model Higher Secondary ranked third with 94.8 percent.
JKBOSE Higher Secondary Part Two Annual 2019 Exams: here’s how to check
· Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.ac.in.
· Step 2: On the home page, select Higher Secondary Part Two Annual 2019 Exams Results
· Step 3: On the next page, login using registration number and submit
· Step 4: Your JKBOSE Class 12 Results for Jammu division will be displayed online.
· Step 5: Download and save the result for future reference.
The JKBOSE declared the Class 10 result for secondary students from Jammu / Winter zone on January 10.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IndiGo Grounds Pilot for Abusing, Threatening 75-Year Old Passenger; Aviation Minister Takes Notice
- Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra's Girlfriend Gets Into Nasty Fight with Malkhan Singh
- Windows 7 is Dead: Microsoft Says Buying an Expensive New Surface is a Solution
- Satya Nadella is Already Using The Surface Duo Foldable Phone, And it is Just Darn Slick
- End of The Road For Windows 7; We Hope You Got Your Free Windows 10 Upgrade