JKBoSE Announces Mass Promotion for Class 11 Students

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) announces mass promotion for Class 11th students (Private/Bi-Annuals 2021)- Kashmir Division. The exams were scheduled to be held on September 23. The exam has been cancelled and now, students will be promoted based on their past year’s performance. This will be applicable to the Kashmir division students.

“The decision has been taken due to paucity of the time left for conducting forthcoming annual examinations in Kashmir division, winter zone areas of Jammu division," JKBOSE said in an official notice.

These candidates will be eligible to appear for class 12 board exams if they maintain a minimum of 66 per cent attendance in offline or online classes held during the academic session 2022-21, as per the official notice.

