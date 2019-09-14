Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

JKBOSE Bi-Annual Result 2019 Released at jkbose.ac.in. Check Your Score Via Direct Link

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (abbreviated as JKSBSE or JKSBOSE) is a board of school education in the state of Jammu & Kashmir, India.

Trending Desk

September 14, 2019, 10:25 AM IST
Image for Representation (Image: News18.com)
Loading...

The Jammu and Kashmir 11th Result 2019 for Bi-annual private students for the Jammu region was declared by the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education. The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education, JKBOSE has announced JKBOSE 11th Bi-annual Result 2019 on its official website http://jkbose.ac.in/. Students who had appeared for the Jammu and Kashmir class 11 examinations can check their score on the official website. Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy while checking their score. Further, students can check JKBOSE Bi-annual Result 2019 from the direct link here.

JKBOSE Bi-annual result 2019: Know How to Check

Students can access their JKBOSE 11th bi-annual private result 2019 by following the step-by-step process mentioned below.

Step 1: Go to the official website – jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: Look for tab 'Results' and click on it

Step 3: Enter your roll number and click on submit

Step 4: Your JKBOSE Bi-annual private result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download your JKBOSE Result 2019 and keep a copy for future reference

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (abbreviated as JKSBSE or JKSBOSE) is a board of school education in the state of Jammu & Kashmir, India. It is based in Jammu, and Srinagar and it’s a governmental body which is responsible for academic administration in the state of Jammu & Kashmir, India. It was founded on August 28, 1975.

