JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Bi-Annual Exam (Kashmir Division) Datesheet released at jkbose.jk.gov.in

JKBOSE Class 10, 12Bi-Annual Exam (Kashmir Division) Datesheet has been released by the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on its official website – jkbose.jk.gov.in. As per the official exam schedule, the Bi-Annual examination for Class 12or Higher Secondary Part-II will commence on 26February 2018 and conclude on 17March 2018; while for Class 10the examination will begin on 6March 2018 and conclude on 19March 2018. Candidates who are gearing up for Class 10and 12Examination in Kashmir region must download the date sheet by following the instructions given below;Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://jkbose.jk.gov.in Step 2 – From the ‘DateSheet’ drop-down menu select Kashmir Division and then further select Class 10or Class 12Step 3 – The timetable notifications will open, download the same and take a printout for further referenceCandidates can also click on the below mentioned direct links and download their Class 10or Class 12timetable:JKBOSE Class 10Date Sheet Session Bi-Annual 2018:JKBOSE Class 12Date Sheet Session Bi-Annual 2018:'The practical test shall be conducted immediately after termination of theory examination. The concerned candidates shall contact respective Heads of Institutions/ Sub/ Branch board offices and head office Bemina, Srinagar regarding practical programme,' read the official notifications.