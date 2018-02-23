GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Bi-Annual Exam (Kashmir Division) Datesheet released at jkbose.jk.gov.in

As per the official exam schedule, the Bi-Annual examination for Class 12th or Higher Secondary Part-II will commence on 26th February 2018 and conclude on 17th March 2018; while for Class 10th the examination will begin on 6th March 2018 and conclude on 19th March 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:February 23, 2018, 1:49 PM IST
Picture for representation.
JKBOSE Class 10th, 12th Bi-Annual Exam (Kashmir Division) Datesheet has been released by the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on its official website – jkbose.jk.gov.in. As per the official exam schedule, the Bi-Annual examination for Class 12th or Higher Secondary Part-II will commence on 26th February 2018 and conclude on 17th March 2018; while for Class 10th the examination will begin on 6th March 2018 and conclude on 19th March 2018. Candidates who are gearing up for Class 10th and 12th Examination in Kashmir region must download the date sheet by following the instructions given below;

How to download JKBOSE Class 10th, 12th Bi-Annual Exam (Kashmir Division) Datesheet?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://jkbose.jk.gov.in

Step 2 – From the ‘DateSheet’ drop-down menu select Kashmir Division and then further select Class 10th or Class 12th

Step 3 – The timetable notifications will open, download the same and take a printout for further reference

Candidates can also click on the below mentioned direct links and download their Class 10th or Class 12th timetable:

JKBOSE Class 10th Date Sheet Session Bi-Annual 2018:
http://jkbose.jk.gov.in/notifications-show-view.php?id=508&ranid=90641

JKBOSE Class 12th Date Sheet Session Bi-Annual 2018:
http://jkbose.jk.gov.in/notifications-show-view.php?id=498&ranid=53077
'The practical test shall be conducted immediately after termination of theory examination. The concerned candidates shall contact respective Heads of Institutions/ Sub/ Branch board offices and head office Bemina, Srinagar regarding practical programme,' read the official notifications.

 

| Edited by: Puja Menon
