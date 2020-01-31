JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2019 for Kargil Division Declared, Check Online at jkbose.ac.in

JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2019 | The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education, (JKBOSE), has announced the Class 10 Result 2019 for Kargil Division. The Secondary School Examination (Class 10th) Annual-Regular 2019 for Kargil Division can be viewed on the official website. Students can check their result from JKBOSE’s website at jkbose.ac.in (http://jkbose.ac.in/).

Here’s How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘JKBOSE Class 10 Examination 2019 Result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page to check JKBOSE SSE Results for Kargil Division.

Step 4: Log-in using your roll number.

Step 5: Your JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2019 for Kargil Division will be displayed on screen.

Step 6 Download the result and save it for future reference.

Step 7: Collect the marksheet from your respective schools.

One can directly check their result by clicking here.

Earlier this month, JKBOSE announced the Class 12 Result for Kashmir Division as well as Jammu division. The board has also announced the result for Secondary School Examination (Class 10) Annual 2019 for the Jammu and Kashmir Division. The JKBOSE Class 10 examinations 2019 were held in the month of October and November, 2019.

