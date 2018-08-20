English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
JKBOSE Class 10th & 12th Jammu Bi-Annual Summer Zone Results 2018 out at jkbose.jk.gov.in, Check Now
Candidates who had appeared for the JKBOSE 10th and 12th Jammu Province Bi-annual summer zone examinations can now check and download their result by following the instructions
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
JKBOSE Class 10th & 12th Jammu Bi-Annual Summer Zone Results 2018 have been released by the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on its official website - jkbose.jk.gov.in.
Candidates who had appeared for the JKBOSE 10th and 12th Jammu Province Bi-annual summer zone examinations can now check and download their result by following the instructions given below:
How to check JKBOSE Class 10th & 12th Jammu Bi-Annual Summer Zone Results 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://jkbose.jk.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on respective link ‘Result of class 10th Session Bi-Annual, 2018 Summer Zone of Jammu Province ‘ or ‘Result of class 12th Session Bi-Annual, 2018 Summer Zone of Jammu Province’ under ‘Latest results’ on the home page
Step 3 – Enter your roll number in both the cases
Step 4 – Click on Submit
Step 5 – Result will display on the screen
Step 6 – Download the result and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link for class 10th - http://jkbose.jk.gov.in/jkbresultpage.php?id=18538&ranid=18511
Direct link for class 12th - http://jkbose.jk.gov.in/jkbresultpage.php?id=18536&ranid=18511
