JKBOSE Class 10th & 12th Jammu Bi-Annual Summer Zone Results 2018 out at jkbose.jk.gov.in, Check Now

JKBOSE Class 10th & 12th Jammu Bi-Annual Summer Zone Results 2018 have been released by the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on its official website - jkbose.jk.gov.in.Candidates who had appeared for the JKBOSE 10th and 12th Jammu Province Bi-annual summer zone examinations can now check and download their result by following the instructions given below:How to check JKBOSE Class 10th & 12th Jammu Bi-Annual Summer Zone Results 2018?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://jkbose.jk.gov.in Step 2 – Click on respective link ‘Result of class 10th Session Bi-Annual, 2018 Summer Zone of Jammu Province ‘ or ‘Result of class 12th Session Bi-Annual, 2018 Summer Zone of Jammu Province’ under ‘Latest results’ on the home pageStep 3 – Enter your roll number in both the casesStep 4 – Click on SubmitStep 5 – Result will display on the screenStep 6 – Download the result and take a printout for future referenceDirect Link for class 10th - http://jkbose.jk.gov.in/jkbresultpage.php?id=18538&ranid=18511 Direct link for class 12th - http://jkbose.jk.gov.in/jkbresultpage.php?id=18536&ranid=18511