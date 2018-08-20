GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

JKBOSE Class 10th & 12th Jammu Bi-Annual Summer Zone Results 2018 out at jkbose.jk.gov.in, Check Now

Candidates who had appeared for the JKBOSE 10th and 12th Jammu Province Bi-annual summer zone examinations can now check and download their result by following the instructions

Contributor Content

Updated:August 20, 2018, 11:45 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
JKBOSE Class 10th & 12th Jammu Bi-Annual Summer Zone Results 2018 out at jkbose.jk.gov.in, Check Now
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Loading...
JKBOSE Class 10th & 12th Jammu Bi-Annual Summer Zone Results 2018 have been released by the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on its official website - jkbose.jk.gov.in.

Candidates who had appeared for the JKBOSE 10th and 12th Jammu Province Bi-annual summer zone examinations can now check and download their result by following the instructions given below:

How to check JKBOSE Class 10th & 12th Jammu Bi-Annual Summer Zone Results 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://jkbose.jk.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on respective link ‘Result of class 10th Session Bi-Annual, 2018 Summer Zone of Jammu Province ‘ or ‘Result of class 12th Session Bi-Annual, 2018 Summer Zone of Jammu Province’ under ‘Latest results’ on the home page
Step 3 – Enter your roll number in both the cases
Step 4 – Click on Submit
Step 5 – Result will display on the screen
Step 6 – Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct Link for class 10th - http://jkbose.jk.gov.in/jkbresultpage.php?id=18538&ranid=18511

Direct link for class 12th - http://jkbose.jk.gov.in/jkbresultpage.php?id=18536&ranid=18511

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...