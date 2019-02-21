English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JKBOSE Class 11 Leh, Kargil Division Result 2018 Announced @jkbose.ac.in. How to Check
The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education or the JKBOSE has released Class 11 result on its official website at official website at jkbose.ac.in.
(Image: News18.com)
JKBOSE Class 11 Leh, Kargil Division Result 2018 | The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education or the JKBOSE has announced the result for class 11 of Leh, Kargil division. The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education or the JKBOSE has released Class 11 result on its official website at official website jkbose.ac.in.
How to Check JKBOSE Class 11 Leh, Kargil Division Result 2018
Step 1. Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘JKBOSE part-I (class 11) Leh, Kargil division result’
Step 3: A new page will open. Fill in your credentials to log-in.
Step 4: Your JKBOSE Class 11 Leh, Kargil Division Result 2018 will appear on the screen. Download the result and take a print out of it for future reference.
The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education is the main board of school education in the state, which is responsible to conduct exams for Jammu, Kashmir, Leh and Kargil divisions.
The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education is the main board of school education in the state, which is responsible to conduct exams for Jammu, Kashmir, Leh and Kargil divisions.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
