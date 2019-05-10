Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2019: J&K Board Declared 12th Result for Jammu Region at jkboseresults.net and jkbose.ac.in

The JKBOSE Class 12 Exam 2019 was held from March 1 to March 25 2019 for the Jammu province (summer zone) and 13th March to 2nd April for the Kashmir division (except Tehsil Gurez, Machil, Keran, and Tangdhar).

Trending Desk

Updated:May 10, 2019, 4:54 PM IST
JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2019: J&K Board Declared 12th Result for Jammu Region at jkboseresults.net and jkbose.ac.in
Image for representation.
JKBOSE 12th Class Result 2019: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared JK Board Class 12 Result 2019 for the Jammu Division. The JKBOSE Class 12 Result was declared today at 4.30pm on the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Board at jkboseresults.net (http://jkboseresults.net/) and jkbose.jk.gov.in (http://jkbose.jk.gov.in/). All the students who sat for 2019 JKBOSE Class 12 Exam from Jammu region can check their result on the official websites of JKBOSE or at examresults.net, results.gov.in and indiaresults.com.

The JKBOSE Class 12 Exam 2019 was held from March 1 to March 25 2019 for the Jammu province (summer zone) and 13th March to 2nd April for the Kashmir division (except Tehsil Gurez, Machil, Keran, and Tangdhar). The initial scheduled date for Jammu and Kashmir Board Class 12 Exam 2019 was February 23 2019 but it was postponed due to the curfew imposed in Jammu and Kashmir.

The JKBOSE Class 12 Result for Summer Zone for Jammu region is now available online on jkboseresults.net and jkbose.ac.in. In addition to this, the students can also get JK Board Class 12 Jammu Division Result through SMS Service as well at 5676750.

Last year, JKBOSE Class 12 Result for the Jammu division was released on April 25. JKBOSE Class 12 result 2018 had an overall pass percentage of 51.77%.Yesterday, the JKBOSE also announced the Bi-Annual Class 12 Result for Kashmir Region.

How to Check JKBOSE 12th Result 2019 Online

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkboseresults.net or jkbose.jk.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Result of Higher Secondary Part Two Annual 2019’ for JKBOSE Jammu Division 12 Result

Step 3: Log in using your JKBOSE Class 12 2019 roll number

Step 4: Your JKBOSE 12 Result 2019 will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download the list for future use.

The students will have to visit respective schools to get original marksheets of JKBOSE Result 2019.


