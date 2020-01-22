Take the pledge to vote

JKBOSE 12th Kashmir Result 2019 Declared at jkbose.ac.in; How to Check

JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2019 Kashmir Region result has been released on the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education at jkbose.ac.in.

January 22, 2020
JKBOSE 12th Kashmir Result 2019 Declared at jkbose.ac.in; How to Check
JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2019 Kashmir Region | The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education or the JKBOSE has also declared the JKBOSE 12th Result 2019 for Kashmir Division. The Jammu and Kashmir Board Class 12th Result 2019 (Kashmir Division) is available on the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.ac.in.

Before the announcement of the Class 12 Results 2019, the board released no official notification to inform about the date and time. One can check the result on the official website of JKBOSE by using the Class 12 roll number. However, the mark sheet will be provided by the respective schools.

JKBOSE 12th Class Kashmir Result 2019: Here’s How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: You will be automatically directed to JKBOSE 12th Result for Kashmir Region

Step 3: Enter your roll number for Class 12 Kashmir Division 2019 Examination and click on ‘View Results’ You will be redirected to new page with input field for your registration number

Step 4: Your JKBOSE 12th Kashmir Division Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the scorecard in PDF format or take printout for future reference

Step 6: Contact you respective schools for further formalities.

JKBOSE Class 12 Annual Regular examinations were delayed this year. The examination, which were scheduled to begin in September, started late on October 30, 2019. As many as 48,000 students had appeared for the examination. JKBOSE announced the Class 12 Result 2019 Jammu Division on January 14.

