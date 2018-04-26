GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

JKBOSE Class 12th Part Two Jammu Division Annual Regular Exams 2018 Result Declared at jkbose.co.in, Check Now

Candidates who had appeared for the Class 12th or HSC Part-2 Regular Exams of Jammu division can check their results on the official website of ‪‪Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education‬.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 26, 2018, 10:58 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
JKBOSE Class 12th Part Two Jammu Division Annual Regular Exams 2018 Result Declared at jkbose.co.in, Check Now
In this file photo, Kashmiri school girls wait for a bus while standing on a bridge in Srinagar. (Photo: Reuters)
JKBOSE Class 12th Jammu Division Regular Exam Results 2018 have been declared today by the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) on its official website - jkbose.co.in/.

Candidates who had appeared for the Class 12th or HSC Part-2 Regular Exams of Jammu division can follow the instructions below and check their result now:

How to check JKBOSE Class 12th Jammu Division Regular Exam Results 2018 Online?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://jkbose.co.in/
Step 2 – Under the ‘Latest Results’ tab, click on the notification that reads,
Higher Secondary Examination Class 12th Annual Regular 2018 Jammu Division
Step 3 – Click on the following notification,
Higher Secondary Examination Class 12th Annual Regular 2018 Jammu Division Step 4 – Enter your Roll Number or Name and click on Submit
Step 5 – Download your result and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link - http://jkbose.jk.gov.in/jkbresultpage.php?id=18502&ranid=36668

The results are also available on the third party website page for Jammu and Kashmir results -
jammu-kashmir.indiaresults.com. Although the results have been uploaded to jkbose.gov.in as well, however, the website is not responding.

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) had released the Class 10th Annual Regular Exams 2018 Results for Jammu Division earlier this week. Due to heavy rush on the website or connectivity issues, the website may respond slow. Candidates are suggested to get their results via SMS by following the instructions given below:

How to check JKBOSE Class 12th Jammu Division Annual Regular Exams 2018 Result via SMS?

Candidates need to type JKBOSE12 ROLLNO and send it to 5676750 for Class 12th Regular Annual Exams Results 2018.

Also, the option to apply for Re-Valuation will be shortly available on the official website for Class 12th or HSC Part-Two students of Jammu Division. However, candidates who have scored less than 20% marks are not eligible to apply for Re-Evaluation.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

News18 Explains : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court

News18 Explains : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court

Recommended For You