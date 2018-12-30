English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JKBOSE Result 2018: Class 10 Kashmir Results Declared @ jkbose.ac.in; Click Here for Details
Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the result of Class 10 exam and declared dates for Class 12 re-exam (Jammu Division)
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
JKBOSE Result 2018 | Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the result of Class 10 annual regular exam 2018 (Kashmir Division), while dates for submission of release-cum-permission form for re-exam (failure/re-appear) for Jammu Division Class 12 was also declared.
The JKBOSE class 10 results can be accessed from the official website jkbose.ac.in and indiaresults.com. Over 75% of the students passed JKBOSE Class 10 tests, which were held in October-November.
Here is how to check JKBOSE Class 10 winter zone result for Jammu region:
1. Open the official link of the JKBOSE Board - jkbose.ac.in
2. On the homepage, you will find the link for JKBOSE Class 10 winter zone result for Jammu region
3. Click on the link
4. Enter your roll number and click on submit
5. Your JKBOSE Class 10 winter zone result for Jammu region will be displayed on the screen
6. Download it and take a print out for further reference
Meanwhile, here are details for submission of admission forms for Jammu Division Class 12 exam are here:
