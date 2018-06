JKBOSE Tenth Bi-Annual Leh Division Results 2018 Out at jkbose.jk.gov.in, Check Now

JKBOSE 10th Bi-Annual Leh Division Results 2018 have been declared by Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on its official website – jkbose.jk.gov.in The JKBOSE tenth Bi-Annual Results 2018 for Jammu and Kashmir division were released earlier by the Board.Candidates who had appeared for the Leh division can now follow the instructions below and check their result:How to check JKBOSE 10th Bi-Annual Leh Division Results 2018?– Visit the official website - http://jkbose.jk.gov.in/– Under ‘Latest Results’ tab, click on ‘Result of Secondary School Examination Class 10th, Bi-Annual 2018(Leh Division)’– Again click on ‘Result of Secondary School Examination Class 10th, Bi-Annual 2018(Leh Division)’– Enter your Roll Number or Search by name and click on Submit– Download your result and take a printout for further referenceEarlier this month, the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education had released results of Higher Secondary Part Two, Bi-Annual Exam Results 2018 for Leh Division.