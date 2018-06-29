GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

JKBOSE Tenth Bi-Annual Leh Division Results 2018 Out at jkbose.jk.gov.in, Check Now

Earlier this month, the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education had released results of Higher Secondary Part Two, Bi-Annual Exam Results 2018 for Leh Division.

Contributor Content

Updated:June 29, 2018, 7:29 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
JKBOSE Tenth Bi-Annual Leh Division Results 2018 Out at jkbose.jk.gov.in, Check Now
(Image: News18.com)
JKBOSE 10th Bi-Annual Leh Division Results 2018 have been declared by Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on its official website – jkbose.jk.gov.in.

The JKBOSE tenth Bi-Annual Results 2018 for Jammu and Kashmir division were released earlier by the Board.

Candidates who had appeared for the Leh division can now follow the instructions below and check their result:

How to check JKBOSE 10th Bi-Annual Leh Division Results 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://jkbose.jk.gov.in/
Step 2 – Under ‘Latest Results’ tab, click on ‘Result of Secondary School Examination Class 10th, Bi-Annual 2018(Leh Division)’
Step 3 – Again click on ‘Result of Secondary School Examination Class 10th, Bi-Annual 2018(Leh Division)’
Step 4 – Enter your Roll Number or Search by name and click on Submit
Step 5 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://jkbose.jk.gov.in/jkbresultpage.php?id=18526&ranid=6547

Earlier this month, the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education had released results of Higher Secondary Part Two, Bi-Annual Exam Results 2018 for Leh Division.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Parth Sharma
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery