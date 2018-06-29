English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
JKBOSE Tenth Bi-Annual Leh Division Results 2018 Out at jkbose.jk.gov.in, Check Now
Earlier this month, the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education had released results of Higher Secondary Part Two, Bi-Annual Exam Results 2018 for Leh Division.
(Image: News18.com)
JKBOSE 10th Bi-Annual Leh Division Results 2018 have been declared by Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on its official website – jkbose.jk.gov.in.
The JKBOSE tenth Bi-Annual Results 2018 for Jammu and Kashmir division were released earlier by the Board.
Candidates who had appeared for the Leh division can now follow the instructions below and check their result:
How to check JKBOSE 10th Bi-Annual Leh Division Results 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://jkbose.jk.gov.in/
Step 2 – Under ‘Latest Results’ tab, click on ‘Result of Secondary School Examination Class 10th, Bi-Annual 2018(Leh Division)’
Step 3 – Again click on ‘Result of Secondary School Examination Class 10th, Bi-Annual 2018(Leh Division)’
Step 4 – Enter your Roll Number or Search by name and click on Submit
Step 5 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://jkbose.jk.gov.in/jkbresultpage.php?id=18526&ranid=6547
Earlier this month, the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education had released results of Higher Secondary Part Two, Bi-Annual Exam Results 2018 for Leh Division.
Also Watch
The JKBOSE tenth Bi-Annual Results 2018 for Jammu and Kashmir division were released earlier by the Board.
Candidates who had appeared for the Leh division can now follow the instructions below and check their result:
How to check JKBOSE 10th Bi-Annual Leh Division Results 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://jkbose.jk.gov.in/
Step 2 – Under ‘Latest Results’ tab, click on ‘Result of Secondary School Examination Class 10th, Bi-Annual 2018(Leh Division)’
Step 3 – Again click on ‘Result of Secondary School Examination Class 10th, Bi-Annual 2018(Leh Division)’
Step 4 – Enter your Roll Number or Search by name and click on Submit
Step 5 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://jkbose.jk.gov.in/jkbresultpage.php?id=18526&ranid=6547
Earlier this month, the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education had released results of Higher Secondary Part Two, Bi-Annual Exam Results 2018 for Leh Division.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Watch: Nikki Haley Makes Langar and Visits Touristy Places in Delhi
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
Centre To Replace UGC With Higher Education Commission Allowing More Autonomy For Institutes
Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Thursday 28 June , 2018 One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Watch: Nikki Haley Makes Langar and Visits Touristy Places in Delhi
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 Centre To Replace UGC With Higher Education Commission Allowing More Autonomy For Institutes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Rock Has Launched New 'UA Project Rock' Wireless Sweat-proof Headphones
- Sushma Swaraj's mPassport Seva App a Hit: Gets 1 Million Plus Downloads in 2 Days
- Sanju Celeb Movie Review: Fatima Sana Shaikh, Shabana Azmi and Others Laud Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani
- Gagan Narang, Jitu Rai, Mehuli Ghosh Fail to Make Asian Games Shooting Squad
- When Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar Promoted Sanju in 1993