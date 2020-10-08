J'Khand Govt Does Not Decide Where Lalu Would Be Lodged: JMM Leader In Response To BJP Taunts

Ranchi, Oct 7: JMM spokesman Supriyo Bhattacharya on Wednesday said the prison administration and authorities at RIMS hospital decide where jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad would be lodged, and not the government, amid taunts by the BJP, which said the ruling party got nothing in return for the hospitality it extended to the former Bihar CM. The JMM has decided to go it alone in Bihar elections, and have listed seven seats where it would be fielding its candidates, after talks on seat-sharing with the RJD failed.

The BJP, taking a dig at the JMM, said the hospitality it extended to Prasad failed to yield any result. BJP leader Aditya Sahu also said that if the government would have put in same efforts to ensure the state’s welfare, people would have benefited.

Bhattacharya, in response, said the government does not decide where Prasad would be lodged, and the saffron party should approach the jail administration and RIMS authorities if it has something to say over the matter. Prasad, convicted in fodder scam cases, had been undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for various ailments.

The RJD boss was shifted to the residence of RIMS director a few months ago to protect him from COVID-19.

