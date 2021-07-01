J'khand, Punjab Say Yes to Bars, Nagaland to Wedding, T'gana to Schools: New Lockdown Rules Across India

As fears of a third Covid-19 wave looms large, governments of several states have extended lockdown-like restrictions till further orders.

Most of these states have allowed bus service within the state and restricted interstate movement of buses, cinema halls, bars and restaurants to function at 50 per cent capacity while permitting 50 people for weddings and funerals.

In Jharkhand, this is the eighth time that the COVID-related restrictive measures, first imposed in the state on April 22 for a week, were extended. The ongoing curbs were scheduled to be lifted on July 1.

Here’s a list of states which have extended Covid-19 restrictions:

- Odisha govt extends the partial lockdown in the state for 15 more days till 16 July, 5am

- Jharkhand unlocks, allows cinema halls, bars, restaurants, and multiplexes to open with 50%

capacity while shops will remain open till 8 pm.

- In Nagaland, Churches, weddings, and funeral services will also be permitted with a maximum of

50 people from today.

- After the second wave wreaked havoc, Uttarakhand schools will resume online classes from

today.

- The Manipur government extended the curfew in seven districts of the state till July 10.

Agriculture, horticulture, MGNREGA works will be allowed, and stationary and optician shops

may open.

- Telangana Govt allows educational institutions to resume physical classes from today.

- Punjab govt extended Covid-19 curbs till July 10, however, authorities have allowed bars, pubs

to open at 50% capacity from today.

