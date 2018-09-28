English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JKPSC Combined Competitive Prelims Result 2018 out at jkpsc.nic.in, Check Now
JKPSC had organized the Preliminary Examination for the JKPSC Combined Competitive Exam 2018 on 16th September 2018, earlier this month, and as per the result a total of 1750 candidates have qualified for the Jammu & Kashmir Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2018.
(Image: News18.com)
JKPSC Combined Competitive Prelims Result 2018 has been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) on its official website - jkpsc.nic.in.
How to check JKPSC Combined Competitive Prelims Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://jkpsc.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads,
‘J&K Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2018 – declaration of result’
Step 3 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number
Step 4 – Download the pdf and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://jkpsc.nic.in/pdf/RESULT_Notification_KAS_pre_2018.pdf
The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will tentatively organize the Main Examination in the months of February or March 2019. Candidates who have qualified for Mains must keep a tab on the official website to know the exam schedule once it’s released by the Commission.
JKPSC will open the DAF submission window on 6th October 2018 and qualified candidates need to fill the DAF on or before 30th October 2018.
