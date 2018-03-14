GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
JKPSC Recruitment 2018 for Professors & Assistant Professors Begins tomorrow at jkpsc.nic.in; Apply Before 16th April

Updated:March 14, 2018, 6:21 PM IST
JKPSC Recruitment 2018 to fill various posts of faculty members will begin tomorrow i.e. 15th March 2018 on the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) - jkpsc.nic.in.

JKPSC aims to fill 10 vacancies for the posts of Professor and HOD (2), Associate Professor (4), Assistant Professor (Structural Engineering - 2) & Assistant Professor (Fine Arts - 2) in Higher Education Department (School of Architecture MAM College, Jammu & School of Architecture AAAM Government Degree College, Bemina).

Selection Process:
As per the official JKPSC Recruitment 2018 notification released by the Commission, “Interview of the candidates will be held at the Headquarters of J&K PSC i.e Solina Srinagar or Resham Ghar Colony Bakshi Nagar Jammu as the case may be.”

Application Process:
Candidates interested in applying for the above mentioned positions must apply on or before 16th April 2018 and must send the Hard Copy of their application forms and other necessary documents to JKPSC; “Hard copy of the Online Application form (having fee payment details) along with other requisite documents are to be submitted in the office of the Commission at Resham Ghar Colony, Bakshi Nagar Jammu/ Solina Srinagar or through portal service in registered cover provided the said service is invoked 04 days before the cut-off dates fixed for the purpose (personal delivery),” read the notification.

Age Limit:
The upper age-limit for the above mentioned posts is 40 years.

JKPSC Recruitment 2018 – Official Advertisement:
Candidates can read through the official advertisement at the url mentioned below:
http://jkpsc.nic.in/pdf/06_PSC_AP_SCHOOL_ARCHT_2018.pdf

Meanwhile the recruitment for Consultant in Health & Family Welfare Department is also open and there are 95 vacancies in various disciplines; along with Recruitment of Medical Officer for which 39 vacancies have been notified.

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
