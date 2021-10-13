J&K’s Target Killings Trigger Multi-Agency, Inter-State Plan Against Terror, Intel Inputs Increased to Aid Forces

The Centre has prepared a pan-India plan after a top-level meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah to deal with terrorism, especially after the recent targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir, amid fears that through proxy outfits, terror outfits based in Pakistan will create a law-and-order issue for the next few months and target civilians and jawans.

According to sources, various agencies have been tasked to work in a collaborative manner not only for J&K but other states such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. Anti-terror wings of various states have been asked to swiftly work on graded inputs so that helpers of terrorists residing in other parts of the country can be arrested.

A bigger task has been given to intelligence agencies and sources have claimed that the number of intelligence inputs daily and signals have been increased by almost 40 per cent.

The multi-agency centre, which comprises 28 agencies including Central Intelligence, investigating agencies, security forces, Delhi Police, is closely monitoring and coordinating with all its members.

J&K-related inputs, which on an average comprised close to 19% of total inputs every month, have been raised to close to 32% in threat management system.

The top four officers of various intelligence and investigating agencies are supervising all operations and inputs.

Sources claimed that the investigation part is being supervised by NIA as the agency will look after conspiracies in recent target killings and probe links across India and abroad. In the past one week, NIA has conducted almost three dozen raids related to ISIS conspiracy in J&K and other parts of the country.

“The NIA on Sunday registered a case which covers all aspects of these killings and will probe conspiracy. The FIR registered by NIA is like an umbrella, which will investigate the network of these terror organisations spread across various states and UTs. In future, target killings in Jammu and Kashmir will also be transferred to NIA as they are similar to the case registered by NIA and part of a large conspiracy," the official claimed.

“The agency is also involved in weeding out Over Ground Workers (OGW) and helped Jammu and Kashmir police in nabbing various suspects from the Valley,” the official told News18.

On the other side, IB and R&AW are involved in giving inputs not only to Jammu and Kashmir Police but also to other state police after analysing the network of these terror outfits based on ground reports. The arrest of an alleged terrorist from Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar area is one such example.

“UP, Delhi, Punjab police all are getting specific inputs regarding over-ground workers and based on the inputs, especially from IB, local state police are nabbing them. UP ATS has been tipped off and soon there will be some catches. Delhi and J&K already arrested suspects," the official told News18.

However, Kashmir remains the epicentre of all operations. New CRPF ADG J&K Zone has been sent to Srinagar who will look after all operations for CRPF. J&K police along with other security forces have been tasked to coordinate with intelligence agencies closely to nab OGWs and also launch operations with CRPF and Army.

It is expected that these actions across North India will last for the next few weeks as a review meeting is scheduled next week, sources claimed.

“Recent target killings were expected and such incidents may arise in future. But, unlike the 1990s, our forces are much more well equipped, be it weapons, tracing of terrorists. They can easily handle these terrorists. Recent massive operations are the example of how well prepared we are," ex-IG CRPF MP Nathanael told CNN News18.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.