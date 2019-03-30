English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
J&K’s Ties with Centre Will be Over if Article 370 is Scrapped, Warns Mehbooba Mufti
While addressing party workers in Srinagar, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said that new conditions would emerge in the state if Article 370 is scrapped.
File photo of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.
New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday warned that if the Centre scraps Article 370, the relationship between Jammu and Kashmir will come to a halt.
Mufti was replying to a statement made by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who had on Thursday advocated repeal of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.
“If you break that bridge (Art 370)...then you will have to renegotiate relationship b/w India-Jammu&Kashmir, there will be new conditions...A Muslim majority state, would it even want to stay with you?...If you scrap 370, your relation with J&K will be over, “the PDP chief told party workers, while addressing them at her residence in Srinagar, news agency ANI reported.
Jaitley said Article 35A, which restricts non-permanent residents to buy property in Jammu and Kashmir, is "constitutionally vulnerable" and also hampering economic development of the state.
Article 370 of the Indian Constitution grants special autonomous status to Article 370 .
Mufti also said that new conditions would emerge if Article 370 is scrapped.
Demands have surfaced time and again to revoke Article 370 along with Article 35 (A), which grants special rights and privileges to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir.
