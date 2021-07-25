JL Stream Producing Adult Content Even After Raj Kundra's Arrest? Seized Fresh Scripts Raise Doubts

JL Stream, the company of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra which is currently in the midst of a probe into a porn racket, may have been planning to continue producing adult content even after the businessman’s arrest, property cell officers have told CNN-News18.

Speaking exclusively to CNN-News18, investigating officers said fresh scripts in Hindi were among the documents found in Kundra’s hidden cupboard. The scripts were both in Roman script and Devnagri.

The officers strongly suspect that plans were on to continue shooting even in Kundra’s absence. However, whether the shooting was for erotica or porn is yet to be established.

Four months ago, Shilpa Shetty was seen promoting her husband company JL Stream, which is now under the scanner of the Mumbai police in the porn racket probe. JL Stream is also the same company where Shilpa’s mother Sunanda Surendra Shetty was allegedly a Director till September 2020, several media outlets reported.

On Saturday, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch was informed by an employee of Viaan Industries about a mysterious cupboard “well concealed" in the wall of Raj Kundra’s office, following which fresh raids were conducted in connection with pornography case. Upon searching, the police recovered the said cupboard and some boxes which are now in their custody.

According to a source in crime branch, the recovered boxes contain files related to financial exchanges and mainly related to cryptocurrency.

When further asked about missing the cupboard during their initial searches, crime branch sources said that it was built into a wall that was well concealed. “Kundra had not disclosed about this cupboard earlier," the source said.

Earlier in the day, investigating officers in the porn production case told News18 that Kundra was at a discussion stage and was trying to get into an international deal valued at 1.2 million US dollars by the sale of 121 “erotic" videos. Kundra’s two bank accounts, one from Union Bank of Africa and another from Yes Bank are currently under the scanner.

Cops also revealed that revenue from the porn content was allegedly used for online betting, using these two accounts. On Friday, Kundra arrived at his residence in Juhu with the Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch team, where his wife and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty was quizzed by the property cell on the porn racket. The police recorded her statement and also probed her bank accounts to check if the financial transaction had been made for the app subscription.

On Sunday, sources in the CBI said four employees may turn witness against Kundra as he has not been co-operating well in the investigation. The CBI sources also said that some employees are likely to be confronted with Kundra, since he has been evasive in his replies during the investigation.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty is likely to be quizzed again this week as the financial documents found in the hidden cupboard, which are mainly related to Cryptocurrency, bear her signatures.

Police maintain that as of now, Shetty is not an accused though a joint account held by the couple is the main bank account under scanner.

Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police on July 19 along with 10 others in connection with a pornography case and was placed in police custody till July 23, which was later extended to July 27.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here