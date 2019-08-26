Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

JMB Operative Involved in 2018 Bodh Gaya Blast Arrested by Bihar Special Task Force

The Centre in May declared the Bangladesh-based JMB, which was blamed for the terror attack at a cafe in Dhaka in 2016 in which 22 people including 17 foreigners were killed, as a banned terrorist organisation.

PTI

Updated:August 26, 2019, 10:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
JMB Operative Involved in 2018 Bodh Gaya Blast Arrested by Bihar Special Task Force
Image for representation only.
Loading...

Kolkata: A top operative of terror outfit Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), who was involved in the 2018 Bodh Gaya blast, was arrested from Bihar by the special task force (STF) of the Kolkata Police on Monday.

The Centre in May declared the Bangladesh-based JMB, which was blamed for the terror attack at a cafe in Dhaka in 2016 in which 22 people including 17 foreigners were killed, as a banned terrorist organisation.

Ejaz Ahmad alias Amir, a resident of Birbhum district of West Bengal, was apprehended from a house at Pathan Toli locality of Buniyadganj police station area in Gaya district, a police officer said in Gaya.

"He (Ahmad) is the topmost Indian functionary and the main recruiter of the organisation working in this country. He was in constant touch with JMB terrorists in Bangladesh. He is wanted in a number of JMB-related cases," a police officer said in Kolkata.

Acting on a tip-off that the accused was hiding in Gaya district, a team of the Kolkata Police STF and Bihar Police conducted a raid and nabbed him.

"Ahmad had played a vital role in the Bodh Gaya blast in 2018. He was living with his wife and children under different names and was regularly changing address," he said.

A low-intensity bomb had exploded on January 19 last year, hours after Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama had finished a sermon at the Mahabodhi temple in Bodh Gaya.

"He was working as the main recruiter working in different illegal madrasas which came up in the Indo-Bangladesh borders of West Bengal, Tripura and Assam," the IPS officer added. Ahmad has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Explosive Substances Act, he added.

No weapon was recovered from his possession, the police said adding that they would be sending his mobile phone for forensic tests to find out details of his contacts, he added.

After the Bodh Gaya blast, Ahmad had fled first to Bangalore and then to Kerala and in both places, he used to work as a mason from West Bengal. He returned to Gaya sometime back.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram