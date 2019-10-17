Take the pledge to vote

JMB Terrorist Absconding Since Burdwan Blast Arrested in Assam’s Barpeta

The army and the police had been searching for Ajaharuddin since he joined the terror outfit in 2013, the SP said.

PTI

Updated:October 17, 2019, 8:51 PM IST
Barpeta: A wanted jehadi of the terrorist outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) who has been absconding since the 2014 Burdwan blast was arrested from Barpeta district in lower Assam and forwarded to police custody, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

The 25-year-old JMB terrorist identified as Ajaharuddin was arrested on Wednesday from Roumari Pathar village under Tarabari police station when he went there to visit his family, district superintendent of police Robin Kumar said.

He was produced at the Bajali additional district and session court on Wednesday and remanded to police custody for seven days.

The army and the police had been searching for Ajaharuddin since he joined the terror outfit in 2013, the SP said.

Kumar said he had directed Bhawanipur police outpost in-charge Dipak Borgayary to arrest Ajaharuddin when he arrived from Haryana following a tip off. Police had seized a passport, two PAN cards, ATM, voter ID cards from him.

The JMB jehadi had received training at Chatala village in Barpeta, at Laarkuchi village of Nalbari district and in West Bengal, Kumar said.

His interrogation is on and he is being taken to different police stations for finding out jehadis in the district, the SP added.

