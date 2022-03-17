JMB Terrorists Arrested in MP Received Funding from Kolkata, ATS Team Leaves for Probe

Operatives of the Jamaat-e-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), who were arrested in Bhopal in connection with terror activities recently, have claimed that they had received funding from Kolkata. A team of state Anti-Terrorism Squad has left for West Bengal to probe into the funding sources.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday had claimed that two locals have been arrested and revealed that they were found in possession of videos on preparation of petrol bombs.

Meanwhile, Md Salman, a computer mechanic by profession, who had helped two terrorists rent a house in Aishbagh area, is missing since the terror operatives were arrested a couple of days ago. He has been netted by the ATS and is under interrogation.

The landlady, Nayaab Jehan, who had rented out the room to the young men, who later turned out to be JMB operatives, did not know them directly and had got in touch with Md Salman, who had visited the neighbourhood for repairing a computer. Salman had reportedly told Jehan that two men, who studied religious course were looking for a room. Jehan, who was in need for money for treatment of younger daughter Rumana, rented out a room in her house for Rs 3,500 a month.

Salman lives around one km from the said house and his brother runs a tutorial.

Jehan has told the media that her tenants had not paid the rent for two months, also offered excuses whenever she asked to furnish identity cards and said they will go home and bring documents later.

The terrorists arrested by ATS confessed to investigators that they had contacted several publishers in the city to publish their content but all of them turned down, so they bought printing and binding material and did the work themselves. They were found in possession of Jihadi content in digital form and referred to it for publishing books.

Offered Rs 4,000 each to enter Indian territory

Three out of four terrorists arrested by the ATS have reportedly confessed to investigators that they paid Rs 4,000 each to middlemen at the border to sneak into India via Tripura. The middlemen are active on both sides of the border, and are influenced with functioning of Taliban militia and militant organization Al-Qaeda, they have said.

The terrorists had stayed in West Bengal, Assam and Uttar Pradesh, before settling into Madhya Pradesh recently. At times, they identified as labourers and other times as farmers. According to their confession, sleeper cells have been formed in UP, Telangana, Jharkhand, Bihar, Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Tripura, Delhi and MP.

Fluent in Hindi

Fazhar Ali, Md Aqueel, Zahuruddin and Fazhar Adil, who are well trained terror operatives of JMB an outfit responsible for around 50 blasts in Bangladesh in 2005, had learnt to speak fluent Hindi, which helped them conceal their identities. They were arrested from two localities of Bhopal in the wee hours on March 14.

