JMI 2019 Admit Card: Jamia Millia Islamia University to Release Admit Card Shortly at jmicoe.in

The Central University Jamia Millia Islamia will release the JMI Admit Card 2019, 2019 JMI Admit Card, Jamia Admit Card 2019 for entrance examination shortly. The JMI Jamia Entrance Examination Admit Card 2019 will be released by Jamia Millia Islamia University for several undergraduate and post graduate courses on its official website jmicoe.in . Jamia Millia Islamia, also known as JMI, will release the Jamia JMI Admit Card 2019 for entrance examination only via online mode. However, candidates who have filled their forms for different courses at Jamia Millia Islamia Central University will receive a notification for downloading their Jamia JMI Admit Card 2019 on their registered phone number and email id through SMS and email.With release of JMI 2019 Admit Card, candidates can download their hall ticket by following the below listed steps-1. Visit Jamia Millia Islamia Central University’s official website jmicoe.in 2. Look for a tab reading download JMI Admit Card 20193. Click on it and select your UG/PG category4. Enter the required details and click on submit button to get your JMI 2019 Admit Card5. Your JMI Admit Card 2019 will appear on the screen for downloadTake the printout of downloaded JMI Admit Card 2019. Check the details like allotted exam center name, timing, and documents to carry at exam center mentioned on the 2019. It is mandatory for candidates to reach at their respective exam center with their JMI Admit Card and a recent photograph pasted on it.JMI Entrance Exam-JMIEE is scheduled to be conducted in a written format from June 12 to June 29 at exam centers located in Calicut, Lucknow, Delhi, Patna, Guwahati, Srinagar, Kolkata.