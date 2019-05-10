English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JMI 2019 Admit Card: Jamia Millia Islamia University to Release Admit Card Shortly at jmicoe.in
Jamia Millia Islamia, also known as JMI, will release the Jamia JMI Admit Card 2019 for entrance examination only via online mode.
Jamia Millia Islamia University. (File Photo: Getty Images)
Loading...
JMI Jamia Admit Card 2019 | The Central University Jamia Millia Islamia will release the JMI Admit Card 2019, 2019 JMI Admit Card, Jamia Admit Card 2019 for entrance examination shortly. The JMI Jamia Entrance Examination Admit Card 2019 will be released by Jamia Millia Islamia University for several undergraduate and post graduate courses on its official website jmicoe.in. Jamia Millia Islamia, also known as JMI, will release the Jamia JMI Admit Card 2019 for entrance examination only via online mode. However, candidates who have filled their forms for different courses at Jamia Millia Islamia Central University will receive a notification for downloading their Jamia JMI Admit Card 2019 on their registered phone number and email id through SMS and email.
Steps to download Jamia JMI Entrance Examination Admit Card 2019
With release of JMI 2019 Admit Card, candidates can download their hall ticket by following the below listed steps-
1. Visit Jamia Millia Islamia Central University’s official website jmicoe.in
2. Look for a tab reading download JMI Admit Card 2019
3. Click on it and select your UG/PG category
4. Enter the required details and click on submit button to get your JMI 2019 Admit Card
5. Your JMI Admit Card 2019 will appear on the screen for download
Take the printout of downloaded JMI Admit Card 2019. Check the details like allotted exam center name, timing, and documents to carry at exam center mentioned on the 2019. It is mandatory for candidates to reach at their respective exam center with their JMI Admit Card and a recent photograph pasted on it.
JMI Entrance Exam-JMIEE is scheduled to be conducted in a written format from June 12 to June 29 at exam centers located in Calicut, Lucknow, Delhi, Patna, Guwahati, Srinagar, Kolkata.
Steps to download Jamia JMI Entrance Examination Admit Card 2019
With release of JMI 2019 Admit Card, candidates can download their hall ticket by following the below listed steps-
1. Visit Jamia Millia Islamia Central University’s official website jmicoe.in
2. Look for a tab reading download JMI Admit Card 2019
3. Click on it and select your UG/PG category
4. Enter the required details and click on submit button to get your JMI 2019 Admit Card
5. Your JMI Admit Card 2019 will appear on the screen for download
Take the printout of downloaded JMI Admit Card 2019. Check the details like allotted exam center name, timing, and documents to carry at exam center mentioned on the 2019. It is mandatory for candidates to reach at their respective exam center with their JMI Admit Card and a recent photograph pasted on it.
JMI Entrance Exam-JMIEE is scheduled to be conducted in a written format from June 12 to June 29 at exam centers located in Calicut, Lucknow, Delhi, Patna, Guwahati, Srinagar, Kolkata.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Elections 2019: Ready to Endorse Rahul Gandhi As PM If Congress Supports Delhi Statehood Demand, Says Kejriwal
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Delhi's Trash Mountains Here To Stay, Elections Change Nothing Say Residents
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Elections 2019: Ready to Endorse Rahul Gandhi As PM If Congress Supports Delhi Statehood Demand, Says Kejriwal
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Delhi's Trash Mountains Here To Stay, Elections Change Nothing Say Residents
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This is How Avengers Endgame Won the Indian Box Office Step By Step
- Blogger Tries to Eat Live Octopus on Camera, It Latches Onto Her Face Instead
- IPL 2019 | Resurgent Delhi Look to Overpower Chennai Pedigree in All or Nothing Clash
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Slept Better After Watching Smith Bat in Practice Match: Langer
- Madrid Open: Federer Saves 2 Match Points to Reach Quarters, Osaka Crashes Out
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results