1-min read

JMI Admissions 2018: Last Date Extended Till 14th March 2018, 9 New Courses for 2018-19

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is scheduled to organize the entrance exams for admissions to various UG and PG courses in 7 cities across the country viz – Delhi, Patna, Lucknow, Srinagar, Guwahati, Calicut and Kolkata.

Contributor Content

Updated:March 12, 2018, 5:27 PM IST
JMI Admissions 2018: Last Date Extended Till 14th March 2018, 9 New Courses for 2018-19
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is scheduled to organize the entrance exams for admissions to various UG and PG courses in 7 cities across the country viz – Delhi, Patna, Lucknow, Srinagar, Guwahati, Calicut and Kolkata.
JMI Online Admissions 2018 Last Date has been extended till 14th March 2018 for candidates seeking admissions at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) for B.Tech/B.Arch, M.Phil/PhD programmes, UG/PG/Diploma/ Advance Diploma/ PG Diploma and Certificate courses for the academic year 2018-19.

As per a notification released by the Office of the Controller of Examinations the online admission forms for the above mentioned courses can now be filled till Wednesday, 14th March 2018, this week. The varsity has also extended the last date to edit application forms, as per which, candidates will be able to correct application forms till 18th March 2018.

Candidates can read through the official notification here:
http://jmicoe.in/pdf18/Last_Date_extension_Notice.pdf

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is scheduled to organize the entrance exams for admissions to various UG and PG courses in 7 cities across the country viz – Delhi, Patna, Lucknow, Srinagar, Guwahati, Calicut and Kolkata. Interested candidates can refer to the url below to check the syllabus for the entrance exams for various doctoral, masters, undergraduate, diploma and certificate programmes:
http://jmi.ac.in/entrancetestsyllabi

The varsity has introduced 9 new courses for the academic session July 2018 to June 2019 viz M.Sc. in Disaster Management and Climate Sustainability Studies, Master of Library & Information Science, PG Diploma in Air & Space Law, PG Diploma in Labour Law, Diploma in Korean Language, Certificate in Ticketing & Air Fare Construction, Certificate in Tour guiding & Leadership, Certificate in Escorting & Tour Management, and Certificate in Medical and Wellness Tourism.

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
