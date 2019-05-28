Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

JMI Entrance Test 2019: Jamia Millia Islamia Announces Revised Entrance Exam Dates at jmicoe.in

The 2019 JMI Entrance Test schedule is hosted at the exam convener’s official website jmi.ac.in (https://www.jmi.ac.in/) and the same is also available in its official 2019-2020 prospectus.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 28, 2019, 7:34 PM IST
JMI Entrance Test 2019: Jamia Millia Islamia Announces Revised Entrance Exam Dates at jmicoe.in
Jamia Millia Islamia University. (File Photo: Getty Images)
JMI Entrance Test 2019: The Jamia Millia Islamia has rescheduled the entrance exam dates or timing for its four courses. These courses included B.Sc Aeronautics, PG Diploma in Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Design Thinking, MA in Public Administration, and Diploma in Italian Language. The Jamia Millia Islamia University has issued a notification regarding the revised examination dates on its official website jmicoe.in http://jmicoe.in/. Students who will appear for the courses included B.Sc, MA and Diploma in Italian Language courses can check the notification regarding the revised examination dates on this direct link https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Hp5J731iPYTJGwmBZZ2KfXieAq_Qfjay/preview

Candidates who will appear for under graduate, post graduate courses at JMI Entrance Test 2019 can familiarise themselves with the updated exam dates. The revised scheduled of these four courses are given below-

1-BSc Aeronautics

Revised date, timing: June 12, from 11:30am to 1:30 pm

Earlier date, timing: : June 11, from 2 to 4 pm

2-PG Diploma in Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Design Thinking

Revised date, timing: June 12, from 11:30 am to 12:45 pm

Earlier date, timing: June 12, from 9 am to 10:15 am

3-MA in Public Administration

Revised date, timing: June 19, from 11:30 am to 1:15 pm

Earlier date, timing: June 17, from 2 pm to 3:45 pm

4- Diploma in Italian Language

Revised date, timing: June 23, from 4 pm to 5:45 pm

Earlier date, timing: June 23, from 2 pm to 3:45 pm

The Jamia Millia Islamia University has also released the entrance examination dates and schedule for several other courses under graduation and post-graduation level. The 2019 JMI Entrance Test schedule is hosted at the exam convener’s official website jmi.ac.in (https://www.jmi.ac.in/) and the same is also available in its official 2019-2020 prospectus. The JMI 2019 Entrance Test, JMI Entrance Examination 2019 schedule is available in a PDF format can be downloaded with this direct link media/uploads/froala_editor/files/JMI%20Exam%20dates2_d5SGjmy.pdf

The official revised UG, PG Jamia Entrance Examination 2019 timetable is below-JMI Entrance Test: Revised Exam Dates for Undergraduate Courses

1-Geography, Sociology, Psychology: 9 June

2-BA Hons English: 10 June

3-BA Arts and political science: 12 June

4- BBA, B.Com and BA (Eco): 15 June

5- BA Mass Media: 24 June

JMI Entrance Test: Revised Exam Dates for Postgraduate Courses

1-MA Mass Communications: 9 June

2- M.Ed: 19 June

3-LLM: 28 June

4- MBA and Tourism: 30 June

Exam takers shall keep visiting the official website of Jamia Millia Islamia for all latest updates and developments regarding JMI Entrance Test 2019.



Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram