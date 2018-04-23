GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

JMI Recruitment 2018: 52 Posts, Apply Before May 21

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Test, Past Records and an Interview.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 23, 2018, 4:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
JMI Recruitment 2018: 52 Posts, Apply Before May 21
File Photo of Jamia Milia Islamia University, Delhi.
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI ) Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 52 vacancies for Non-Teaching and Other Academic positions has begun on official website of Jamia Millia Islamia - jmi.ac.in.

Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 21st May 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to Apply:
Step 1 – Visit he official website - http://jmi.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on 'Applications are invited for Non-Teaching and Other Academic positions in Jamia Millia Islamia (Advt. No. 02/2018-19 Dated 20.04.2018)' under Jobs on the right sidebar
Step 3 – Click on Download the form
Step 4 – Download the application form and take a print out
Step 5 – Fill the application form and submit the hard copy at below mentioned address so as it reaches on or before the due date:
'The Office of the Assistant Registrar, Recruitment & Promotion Section, 2nd Floor, Registrar's Office, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jamia Nagar, New Delhi-110025'

Direct link:
http://jmi.ac.in/upload/menuupload/JobForm.pdf

Application Fee:
Unreserved Category - Rs 500
SC/ ST/ Category - Rs 250
Disabled Person – NIL

Vacancy Details:
Academic Posts: 5
University Librarian – 1
Deputy Librarian – 1
Assistant Librarians – 2
Assistant Director (Physical Education) – 1

Non-Teaching Posts: 47
Internal Audit Officer – 1
Assistant Registrars - 2
Instructor (Tie & Dye) - 1
Section Officers – 4
Junior Engineer (Civil) – 1
Technical Assistant (Special Education) – 1
Technical Assistant – 1
Conservationist - 1
Assistant Conservationist – 1
Sports Coach - 1
Jr. Laboratory Assistants – 2
LDCs – 20
Urdu Typist – 1
Security Assistants - 4
Multi Tasking Staff - 6

Eligibility Criteria:
Candidates are advised to read through the official advertisement to understand the eligibility criteria for different posts.
http://jmi.ac.in/upload/advertisement/jobs_advt02_2018april20.pdf

Age Limit:
The age of the applicant should not be more than 35 years.

Pay Scale:
University Librarian – Rs 37,400 – Rs 67,000
Deputy Librarian – Rs 15,600 – Rs 39,100
Assistant Librarians – Rs 15,600 – Rs 39,100
Assistant Director (Physical Education) - Rs 15,600 – Rs 39,100
Internal Audit Officer - Rs 15,600 – Rs 39,100
Assistant Registrars - Rs 15,600 – Rs 39,100
Instructor (Tie & Dye) – Rs 9300 – Rs 34,800
Section Officers – Rs 9,300 – Rs 34,800
Junior Engineer (Civil) – Rs 9,300 – Rs 34,800
Technical Assistant (Special Education) – Rs 5,200 – Rs 20,200
Technical Assistant – Rs 5,200 – Rs 20,200
Conservationist - Rs 5,200 – Rs 20,200
Assistant Conservationist – Rs 5200 – Rs 20,200
Sports Coach - Rs.5200 – Rs 20,200
Jr. Laboratory Assistants – Rs 5200 – Rs 20,200
LDCs – Rs 5,200 – Rs 20,200
Urdu Typist – Rs 5,200 – Rs 20,200
Security Assistants - Rs 5,200 – Rs 20,200
Multi Tasking Staff - Rs 5,200 – Rs 20,200

Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Test, Past Records and an Interview.

Important Dates:
The form must reach the the Office of the Assistant Registrar on or before 21st May 2018 during working days between 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM (Friday upto 12:00 Noon).

Also Watch

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

ATM Dispenses Fake Notes in Bareilly

ATM Dispenses Fake Notes in Bareilly

Recommended For You