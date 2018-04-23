JMI Recruitment 2018: 52 Posts, Apply Before May 21

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI ) Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 52 vacancies for Non-Teaching and Other Academic positions has begun on official website of Jamia Millia Islamia - jmi.ac.in.Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 21st May 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit he official website - http://jmi.ac.in/Step 2 – Click on 'Applications are invited for Non-Teaching and Other Academic positions in Jamia Millia Islamia (Advt. No. 02/2018-19 Dated 20.04.2018)' under Jobs on the right sidebarStep 3 – Click on Download the formStep 4 – Download the application form and take a print outStep 5 – Fill the application form and submit the hard copy at below mentioned address so as it reaches on or before the due date:'The Office of the Assistant Registrar, Recruitment & Promotion Section, 2nd Floor, Registrar's Office, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jamia Nagar, New Delhi-110025'http://jmi.ac.in/upload/menuupload/JobForm.pdfUnreserved Category - Rs 500SC/ ST/ Category - Rs 250Disabled Person – NIL: 5University Librarian – 1Deputy Librarian – 1Assistant Librarians – 2Assistant Director (Physical Education) – 1Internal Audit Officer – 1Assistant Registrars - 2Instructor (Tie & Dye) - 1Section Officers – 4Junior Engineer (Civil) – 1Technical Assistant (Special Education) – 1Technical Assistant – 1Conservationist - 1Assistant Conservationist – 1Sports Coach - 1Jr. Laboratory Assistants – 2LDCs – 20Urdu Typist – 1Security Assistants - 4Multi Tasking Staff - 6Candidates are advised to read through the official advertisement to understand the eligibility criteria for different posts.http://jmi.ac.in/upload/advertisement/jobs_advt02_2018april20.pdfThe age of the applicant should not be more than 35 years.University Librarian – Rs 37,400 – Rs 67,000Deputy Librarian – Rs 15,600 – Rs 39,100Assistant Librarians – Rs 15,600 – Rs 39,100Assistant Director (Physical Education) - Rs 15,600 – Rs 39,100Internal Audit Officer - Rs 15,600 – Rs 39,100Assistant Registrars - Rs 15,600 – Rs 39,100Instructor (Tie & Dye) – Rs 9300 – Rs 34,800Section Officers – Rs 9,300 – Rs 34,800Junior Engineer (Civil) – Rs 9,300 – Rs 34,800Technical Assistant (Special Education) – Rs 5,200 – Rs 20,200Technical Assistant – Rs 5,200 – Rs 20,200Conservationist - Rs 5,200 – Rs 20,200Assistant Conservationist – Rs 5200 – Rs 20,200Sports Coach - Rs.5200 – Rs 20,200Jr. Laboratory Assistants – Rs 5200 – Rs 20,200LDCs – Rs 5,200 – Rs 20,200Urdu Typist – Rs 5,200 – Rs 20,200Security Assistants - Rs 5,200 – Rs 20,200Multi Tasking Staff - Rs 5,200 – Rs 20,200Candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Test, Past Records and an Interview.The form must reach the the Office of the Assistant Registrar on or before 21st May 2018 during working days between 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM (Friday upto 12:00 Noon).