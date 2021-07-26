JMM Leader Sacked Over Allegations of Molesting Student

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Sanjeev Sinha allegedly molested a girl student at his home in Giridih district. The girl said Sinha, who runs Gurukul Study coaching centre on Karbala Road, invited her to his house to discuss the prospect of online classes, but instead tried to sexually assault her. The victim’s family protested outside Sinha’s residence after the incident. The protest led to a brawl between the two sides and Sinha’s wife slapped the girl’s brother.

Police rushed to the JMM leader’s house and quelled the fight amid the tense situation. The family told the authorities that their daughter was studying at Sinha’s academy. When she asked him to conduct online classes, he invited her to his residence on Saturday and molested the victim.

After the allegations, the Giridih JMM Committee sacked Sinha from the party effective immediately, confirmed district president Sanjay Singh.

Sinha, on the other hand, has dismissed the allegations by calling them baseless. He accused the girl’s family of storming his residence with goons and beating his family members, including his wife. Sinha said the accusations against him are part of a conspiracy to assassinate his character.

He asked the girl to produce evidence about the alleged molestation, asserting that he has proof to establish that the allegations are an attempt to diminish his name. The sacked JMM leader has warned of filing a defamation case against the girl’s family if they fail to prove the accusations.

Even as Sinha is claiming to be innocent, his neighbours are telling a different story. Many of his neighbours claimed that this is not the first case of molestation against him.

