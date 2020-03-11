JMM President Shibu Soren Files Nomination for Rajya Sabha Polls
The ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance last week said talks were on to finalise candidate for the another seat.
Jharkhand former chief minister and Mukti Morcha (JMM) party supremo Shibu Soren. (PTI)
Ranchi: JMM president Shibu Soren on Wednesday filed the nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Jharkhand.
The 73-year-old leader reached the secretariat to submit the nomination papers along with his son and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
Several ministers, including Rameshwar Oraon and Alamgir Alam, and MLAs from both the Congress and JMM were also present at the secretariat.
Polling for two of the total six Rajya Sabha seats from Jharkhand will be held on March 26 as the tenure of Independent member Parimal Nathwani and RJD's Prem Chand Gupta ends on April 9.
This will be Shibu Soren's first term in the Rajya Sabha if elected. The former Union coal minister, popularly known as 'Guruji', has served as chief minister thrice, besides eight terms as the Lok Sabha member from Dumka.
The BJP has not yet announced its candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls.
