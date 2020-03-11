Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

JMM President Shibu Soren Files Nomination for Rajya Sabha Polls

The ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance last week said talks were on to finalise candidate for the another seat.

PTI

Updated:March 11, 2020, 4:15 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
JMM President Shibu Soren Files Nomination for Rajya Sabha Polls
Jharkhand former chief minister and Mukti Morcha (JMM) party supremo Shibu Soren. (PTI)

Ranchi: JMM president Shibu Soren on Wednesday filed the nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Jharkhand.

The 73-year-old leader reached the secretariat to submit the nomination papers along with his son and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Several ministers, including Rameshwar Oraon and Alamgir Alam, and MLAs from both the Congress and JMM were also present at the secretariat.

Polling for two of the total six Rajya Sabha seats from Jharkhand will be held on March 26 as the tenure of Independent member Parimal Nathwani and RJD's Prem Chand Gupta ends on April 9.

This will be Shibu Soren's first term in the Rajya Sabha if elected. The former Union coal minister, popularly known as 'Guruji', has served as chief minister thrice, besides eight terms as the Lok Sabha member from Dumka.

The ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance last week said talks were on to finalise candidate for the another seat.

The BJP has not yet announced its candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram