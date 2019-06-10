JNTU Declares TS EAMCET 2019 Result, Rank Cards in Telangana at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

JNTU TS EAMCET Result 2019 | The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) has declared the TS EAMCET Result 2019 or the Telangana EAMCET results in Hyderabad on Sunday. The result is available for download on the JNTU’s official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in. For the purpose of ease in downloading the TS Manabadi Result rank card, the University has a direct link.

The website is supposed to crash due to the heavy flow of traffic on the JNTU's homepage, therefore, candidates can visit alternate private websites that are also hosting the TS EAMCET Results. The website to check is: Manabadi.com.

The Telangana EAMCET Result was expected in May after the announcement of TS Inter Result.

Telangana EAMCET Rank Card: Steps to download

Step 1. Visit the JNTU’s official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2. On homepage, there is 'Rank Card for TS EAMCET 2019' link

Step 3. Click it, enter and submit your registration number/date of birth

Step 4. The TS EAMCET 2019 Rank Card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Take a printout for future reference

The Telangana State Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) was conducted between May 3 and May 9, 2019. This year, the EAMCET was conducted in a computer-based format and the score and ranks are valid for admission to various professional courses offered in university/private colleges in Telangana.