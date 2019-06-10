JNTU Declares TS EAMCET 2019 Result, Rank Cards in Telangana at eamcet.tsche.ac.in
The TS EAMCET result 2019 has been declared by the JNTU in Hyderabad, Telangana at the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
File photo of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH), Telangana.
JNTU TS EAMCET Result 2019 | The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) has declared the TS EAMCET Result 2019 or the Telangana EAMCET results in Hyderabad on Sunday. The result is available for download on the JNTU’s official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in. For the purpose of ease in downloading the TS Manabadi Result rank card, the University has a direct link.
The website is supposed to crash due to the heavy flow of traffic on the JNTU's homepage, therefore, candidates can visit alternate private websites that are also hosting the TS EAMCET Results. The website to check is: Manabadi.com.
The Telangana EAMCET Result was expected in May after the announcement of TS Inter Result.
Telangana EAMCET Rank Card: Steps to download
Step 1. Visit the JNTU’s official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in
Step 2. On homepage, there is 'Rank Card for TS EAMCET 2019' link
Step 3. Click it, enter and submit your registration number/date of birth
Step 4. The TS EAMCET 2019 Rank Card will be displayed on the screen
Step 5. Take a printout for future reference
The Telangana State Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) was conducted between May 3 and May 9, 2019. This year, the EAMCET was conducted in a computer-based format and the score and ranks are valid for admission to various professional courses offered in university/private colleges in Telangana.
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
World Oceans Day: Saving the Oceans by Combating Plastic Pollution
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
Live TV
Recommended For You
- RIP Girish Karnad: Looking at 5 Most Memorable Hindi Films of the Actor-Playwright
- ICC World Cup 2019: Match Review, India Beats Australia After Stellar Batting show
- Dhoni Doesn't Wear Controversial Gloves vs Australia But Indian Fans Get Balidan Badge to The Oval
- PUBG Lite is Coming to India, Everything You Need to Know
- Watch: Bill Gates and Warren Buffet Serving Ice Creams to Stunned Customers is Winning Internet
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s