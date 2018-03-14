GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
JNTUH B.Pharm 1-1 Results 2018 R17, R16, R13, R09, R07 Declared at jntuhresults.in, Apply for Recounting Before 20th March

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad had organised these regular and supplementary exams in the month of January, earlier this year.

Updated:March 14, 2018, 8:04 PM IST
JNTUH B.Pharm 1-1 Results 2018 R17, R16, R13, R09, R07 Declared at jntuhresults.in, Apply for Recounting Before 20th March
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
JNTUH B Pharmacy 1-1 Results January 2018 for 1st Year Regular R17 and Supplementary R16, R13, R09, R07, 1st Semester exams have been released by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on its official website - jntuhresults.in.

The varsity had organized these regular and supplementary exams in the month of January, earlier this year. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and check their result now:

How to check JNTUH B Pharmacy 1-1 Results January 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://jntuhresults.in/
Step 2 – Click on Results Server-I, Results Server-II, or Results Server-III
Step 3 – Click on ‘Click here for B.Pharmacy Examinations Results’ and select the result you wish to check
Step 4 – Enter your Hall Ticket Number, Date of Birth, captcha code and Submit
Step 5 – Download the result and take a printout for further reference

Candidates can apply for Revaluation and Recounting of their answer scripts on or before 20th March 2018. “(14-03-2018) B.PHARMACY I YEAR R17 REGULAR,R16 I-I AND R13,R09,R07 SUPPLEMENTARY EXAMINATIONS JAN-2018 RESULTS PUBLISHED. LAST DATE FOR RECOUNTING / REVALUATION : 20-03-2018,” read a notification on the official website.

