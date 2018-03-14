English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JNTUH B.Pharm 1-1 Results 2018 R17, R16, R13, R09, R07 Declared at jntuhresults.in, Apply for Recounting Before 20th March
The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad had organised these regular and supplementary exams in the month of January, earlier this year.
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
JNTUH B Pharmacy 1-1 Results January 2018 for 1st Year Regular R17 and Supplementary R16, R13, R09, R07, 1st Semester exams have been released by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on its official website - jntuhresults.in.
The varsity had organized these regular and supplementary exams in the month of January, earlier this year. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and check their result now:
How to check JNTUH B Pharmacy 1-1 Results January 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://jntuhresults.in/
Step 2 – Click on Results Server-I, Results Server-II, or Results Server-III
Step 3 – Click on ‘Click here for B.Pharmacy Examinations Results’ and select the result you wish to check
Step 4 – Enter your Hall Ticket Number, Date of Birth, captcha code and Submit
Step 5 – Download the result and take a printout for further reference
Candidates can apply for Revaluation and Recounting of their answer scripts on or before 20th March 2018. “(14-03-2018) B.PHARMACY I YEAR R17 REGULAR,R16 I-I AND R13,R09,R07 SUPPLEMENTARY EXAMINATIONS JAN-2018 RESULTS PUBLISHED. LAST DATE FOR RECOUNTING / REVALUATION : 20-03-2018,” read a notification on the official website.
Also Watch
The varsity had organized these regular and supplementary exams in the month of January, earlier this year. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and check their result now:
How to check JNTUH B Pharmacy 1-1 Results January 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://jntuhresults.in/
Step 2 – Click on Results Server-I, Results Server-II, or Results Server-III
Step 3 – Click on ‘Click here for B.Pharmacy Examinations Results’ and select the result you wish to check
Step 4 – Enter your Hall Ticket Number, Date of Birth, captcha code and Submit
Step 5 – Download the result and take a printout for further reference
Candidates can apply for Revaluation and Recounting of their answer scripts on or before 20th March 2018. “(14-03-2018) B.PHARMACY I YEAR R17 REGULAR,R16 I-I AND R13,R09,R07 SUPPLEMENTARY EXAMINATIONS JAN-2018 RESULTS PUBLISHED. LAST DATE FOR RECOUNTING / REVALUATION : 20-03-2018,” read a notification on the official website.
Also Watch
-
Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Tuesday 13 March , 2018
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Tuesday 13 March , 2018 The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Stephen Hawking: A Genius Life of Hits And Misses
- Saina Nehwal Crashes Out of All England Championship After Losing to World No 1
- 2018 Yamaha R15 V3.0 First Ride Review: Your Entry into Performance Motorcycling
- 'India Can Become a Global Superpower by 2030 But Must Deal with a Rising China'
- Omertà Trailer: Rajkummar Rao Takes You Inside the Grim, Dark World of State-Sponsored Terrorism