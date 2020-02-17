JNTUH Declares UG Results 2020 at jntuhresults.in; How to Check

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University, Hyderabad, (JNTUH) has announced results of Bachelor of Technology (BTech) and Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm) examinations.

The results can be checked on the university website – jntuh.ac.in and jntuhresults.in. Candidates who took the supplementary examinations can also know their scores, since the varsity has declared the results for both regular and supplementary examinations.

Apart from it, the JNTUH has also released the scorecard of B-Tech III year’s 1st semester and B-Pharmacy III Year’s 1st semester.

Students who want to move for recounting on revaluation can approach the examination department till February 24. Applications for reevaluation for B-Tech III year and B-Pharmacy III Year are open till February 22.

JNTUH 2020 results: Steps to download

1. Go to the website at jntuhresults.in.

2. On the home page, click on the result link

3. Click on the subject wise result link

4. The results will appear on the screen

6. Download the result and take a printout

A student can also check the result by going to the direct link http://epayments.jntuh.ac.in/results/.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, was founded on October 2, 1972. It offers BTech programmes in 24 disciplines and BPharm at undergraduate (UG) level. There are also master’s and postgraduate courses.

