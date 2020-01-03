Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

JNU Admin Says Students Agitating over Hostel Fee Hike Hampered Semester Exam Registration Process

The students, who have shut down the entire university for over two months in protest against the hike in hostel fees, have called for a boycott of the exam registration process.

January 3, 2020
JNU Admin Says Students Agitating over Hostel Fee Hike Hampered Semester Exam Registration Process
New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration on Friday alleged that some students wearing masks forcibly switched off the power supply to make the "servers dysfunctional" and hamper the semester exam registration process.

The administration warned it will take strict action against the students. The students, who have shut down the entire university for over two months in protest against the hike in hostel fees, have called for a boycott of the exam registration process.

The JNU administration said the agitating students "have crossed all boundaries of decency and discipline and appear determined to cause as much damage to the academic interests of their fellow students as possible".

"At around 1 pm on January 3, a group of students using masks on their faces forcibly entered the office of centre for information system, switched off the power supply, forcibly evicted all the technical staff and made the servers dysfunctional," the varsity said.

The registration process was hampered, Registrar Pramod Kumar said. "These agitating students always swear on democracy, civil rights and the right to protest, but their real action reflects a tendency to damage and disrupt," he said, adding that strict disciplinary action will be taken in the matter.

The semester registration process started on January 1 and will end on January 5.

