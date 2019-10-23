JNU Administration Under Fire for 'Curtailing' Free Movement as Varsity to Close Gates by 6pm

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration is under fire over its latest move to close the gates of School of International Studies as early as 6pm to ensure the "security of students" and "prevent outsiders" from entering the building.

The Left-affiliated All India Students' Association (AISA) on Tuesday flayed the University administration and accused it of "curtailing students' freedom of movement" by closing the gates.

According to the notice, the main gate of the SIS-1 will be closed at 6 pm. The gate connecting SIS-1 and SIS-2 buildings will only be opened from 6pm till 9pm to allow entry to the reading room after checking students' identity cards, they said.

The AISA claimed that the JNU administration sent a notice to students of School of International Studies (SIS) on Tuesday morning informing them about the timings for closing the gate.

Similarly, the common room space which is used by many students for reading will be closed at 5:30pm, they added.

"This JNU VC has miserably failed to provide us with proper infrastructure to study. And the spaces which are still used by student community for reading are also being made inaccessible," the AISA alleged.

Professor Aswini Kumar Mohapatra, dean of SIS, said the building has four entry gates and it is difficult to monitor the entry of students.

"Last Sunday, a man and a woman had entered the building and when they were confronted, it was found they are outsiders.

"The ID cards will be checked if students want to come and study. The move is aimed at ensuring the security of students and to avert any untoward incident and also to ensure outsiders are not able to enter," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.