1-min read

JNU Admin's Panel Recommends Concession in Utility, Service Charges for all Students

The committee scrutinised the estimated utility and service charges in the hostels, which is Rs 2,000 per month (including electricity and water charges of Rs 300).

PTI

Updated:November 26, 2019, 12:04 PM IST
File photo of Jawaharlal Nehru University

New Delhi: A high-level committee set up by the Jawaharlal Nehru University administration has recommended that concession in utility and service charges be given to all university students and not only those below poverty line.

The committee submitted its report to the university administration on Monday. The committee scrutinised the estimated utility and service charges in the hostels, which is Rs 2,000 per month (including electricity and water charges of Rs 300).

It has recommended that Rs 1,000 per month may be charged in place of Rs 2,000 per month towards utility and service charges for all the students, the varsity said.

The committee has also recommended 75 per cent reduction in utility and service charges for all the eligible BPL students who would be charged Rs 500 in place of Rs 2,000 per month.

It is expected that 75 per cent concessions in utility and service charges to eligible BPL category students and 50 per cent concessions to the rest will go down well with the student community and stakeholders at large, it added.

A high-powered committee constituted by the HRD ministry is also likely to submit its report soon. The varsity has seen protest by students over issue of hostel fee hike. The varsity had announced a partial rollback of the hiked fee, but it was not accepted by students.

