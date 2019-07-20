English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JNU Admission 2019: Jawaharlal Nehru University Kickstarts Academic Session 2019-20
JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said the students deserve appreciation for getting into the JNU.
Jawaharlal Nehru University. (File image)
New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University kick-started its academic session 2019-20 with an orientation programme on Friday.
But the real challenge begins now is in equipping yourselves and developing skills to be able to address the challenges India faces today, he said.
But the real challenge begins now is in equipping yourselves and developing skills to be able to address the challenges India faces today, he said.
"We should always take the challenges and problems before us as opportunities to improve and excel," Kumar told the students.
"Although India shares with China the glory of being the two most ancient civilisations, it has contributed to the world and its cultures in various ways, but today it also faces many challenges," he said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
