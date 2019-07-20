Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

JNU Admission 2019: Jawaharlal Nehru University Kickstarts Academic Session 2019-20

JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said the students deserve appreciation for getting into the JNU.

PTI

Updated:July 20, 2019, 7:52 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
JNU Admission 2019: Jawaharlal Nehru University Kickstarts Academic Session 2019-20
Jawaharlal Nehru University. (File image)
Loading...

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University kick-started its academic session 2019-20 with an orientation programme on Friday.

JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said the students deserve appreciation for getting into the JNU.

But the real challenge begins now is in equipping yourselves and developing skills to be able to address the challenges India faces today, he said.

"We should always take the challenges and problems before us as opportunities to improve and excel," Kumar told the students.

"Although India shares with China the glory of being the two most ancient civilisations, it has contributed to the world and its cultures in various ways, but today it also faces many challenges," he said.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram