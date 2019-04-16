SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

JNU Admission 2019: JNU Extends Last Date for Registration to JNUEE 2019, Online Forms at jnu.ac.in or ntajnu.in

The admission website of Jawaharlal Nehru University went down yesterday in the evening. However, the candidates could still fill the forms for JNU 2019 Entrance Examination at ntajnu.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 16, 2019, 3:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
JNU Admission 2019: JNU Extends Last Date for Registration to JNUEE 2019, Online Forms at jnu.ac.in or ntajnu.in
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com)
Loading...
JNU Admissions 2019 I The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has extended the last day of the registration process for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE 2019) and Combined Biotechnology Entrance Examination (CEEB 2019). According to the earlier announcement, the last day for JNU Entrance Examination 2019 registration was April 15, and the last day for fee payment for JNUEE 2019 was April 16. However, the dates have been extended. The candidates who are interested in applying for JNU 2019 Entrance Examination can fill the form for JNU Admissions through the official websites- jnu.ac.in and ntajnu.nic.in.

The admission website of Jawaharlal Nehru University went down yesterday in the evening. However, the candidates could still fill the forms for JNU 2019 Entrance Examination at ntajnu.nic.in.

Now, the last date of registration to JNUEE 2019 and CEEB 2019 is April 18 and the last day for payment of fees for registration to JNU Entrance Examination 2019 is April 19. As of April 15, 87,950 students have successfully submitted their application forms and paid the fees for JNUEE 2019-20, the varsity said.

The Entrance Examination for JNUEE 2019 will be conducted between May 27 to May 31 for admission to BA, MA/ MCA/ MSc, M.Phil and Ph.D. courses.

This is the first time that JNU has partnered with National Testing Agency (NTA) for conducting its Entrance Examination 2019. JNUEE 2019 will be conducted online throughout the country.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram