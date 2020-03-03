Take the pledge to vote

JNU Application Process Begins at jnuexams.nta.nic.in, Apply Via Direct Link

The JNU Application process 2020 notification was released by the University on its official website jnuexams.nta.nic.in

Trending Desk

Updated:March 3, 2020, 4:27 PM IST
JNU Application Process Begins at jnuexams.nta.nic.in, Apply Via Direct Link
File Photo of Jawaharlal Nehru University.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released a notification for admission to several programmes the varsity offers. The JNU Application process 2020 notification was released by the University on its official website jnuexams.nta.nic.in. The application process began on March 2 will go on till 5:00 pm on March 31. The last date to apply the fees is March 31.

The entrance exams for admissions to various programmes (Bachelors, Masters, MPhil, PhD, Part time) will be conducted from May 11 to 14, 2020, the notification reads.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with the task of conducting the papers and the examinations will be of MCQ-based.

Click here for the direct link to JNU 2020 application form

The paper will be held in two sittings. The first stage will begin from 9:30 am and it will go on till 12:30 pm, while the second season will start from 2:30 pm and it will last till 5:30 pm.

The NTA has said in case a candidate has filled up wrong information in the application form, he/she can make changes from April 7 to April 15. Aspirants can download their admit cards from NTA website on April 30.

Students belonging to General and EWS categories will have to pay Rs 530 for one subject. In case, he/she wishes to sit in other subjects, he/she will have to pay Rs 1000. While aspirants coming from reserved categories will have to shell out Rs 310 for one choice and for other two subjects they will have to give Rs 300.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Application Process: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to official website - jnuexams.nta.nic.in

Download Information Bulletin and Replica of Application Form. Read them carefully.

Step 2: Download Information Bulletin and Replica of Application Form. Read them carefully.

Step 3: Apply for Online Registration using unique Email Id and Mobile No.

Step-4: Fill in the Online Application Form and pen down the system generated Application No.

Step-5: Upload scanned images.

Step-6: Pay fee using SBI/Syndicate/Paytm Payment Gateway through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net.

