Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'JNU Attack Aimed at Creating New Students' Union': Activist Medha Patkar Says Police Have Become Spectators in Case

Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) activist Medha Patkar said some functionary from Hindu Raksha Dal had claimed responsibility for the JNU attack and he should be immediately arrested.

PTI

Updated:January 11, 2020, 10:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'JNU Attack Aimed at Creating New Students' Union': Activist Medha Patkar Says Police Have Become Spectators in Case
File photo of activist Medha Patkar.

Bhopal: Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) activist Medha Patkar on Saturday claimed the January 5 violence in Delhi's JNU was aimed at creating a new students' union there.

On January 5, masked people armed with rods and sticks had entered Jawaharlal Nehru University and attacked students and faculty, leaving several of them injured, and vandalised property.

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and Left-backed student groups have blamed each other for the incident.

"The violence (in JNU) was perpetrated with the intention of creating another students' union there," Patkar said while participating in an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act rally in Bhopal's Old City.

Patkar said some functionary from Hindu Raskha Dal had claimed responsibility for the JNU attack and he should be immediately arrested.

"The Delhi police has become a mere spectator in this case. The students who have taken the lead in a way are inspired by the freedom movement. I know students and faculty of JNU very well. They are people who work in national interest," she said.

On CAA, she said there was no need to amend the Citizenship Act, and said targeting a community, like what was being done to Muslims in Assam, was unconstitutional.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram