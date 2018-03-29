GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
JNU BA Entrance Exam 2018 Result Declared at jnu.ac.in, Check Now

The varsity had organized the JNU Entrance Exam 2018-19 (JNUEE) from 27th to 30th December 2017, last year for admissions to its various Undergraduate, Postgraduate, M.Phil and Ph.D programmes for the academic year 2018-19.

Updated:March 29, 2018, 5:19 PM IST
JNU BA Entrance Exam Result 2018-19 has been released today by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on its official website – jnu.ac.in.

Candidates who had appeared for JNUEE seeking admissions to BA (Honors) First Year for 2018-19 session can follow the instructions below and check their result now:

How to download Results:
Step 1: Visit the official website - http://jnu.ac.in/
Step 2: Enter the main website and click on 'Result of B.A.(Hons.) 1st Year 2018-19'
Step 3: Select your Programme of Study and Field of Study, and enter your Application No./Registration No.
Step 4: Download your result and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link:
https://admissions.jnu.ac.in/Vivaletter_test.aspx

JNU is expected soon to release the counseling schedule for BA courses as there would be no viva-voce involved in the admissions process for Bachelor of Arts programmes.

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
