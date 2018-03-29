English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JNU BA Entrance Exam 2018 Result Declared at jnu.ac.in, Check Now
The varsity had organized the JNU Entrance Exam 2018-19 (JNUEE) from 27th to 30th December 2017, last year for admissions to its various Undergraduate, Postgraduate, M.Phil and Ph.D programmes for the academic year 2018-19.
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi.
JNU BA Entrance Exam Result 2018-19 has been released today by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on its official website – jnu.ac.in.
Candidates who had appeared for JNUEE seeking admissions to BA (Honors) First Year for 2018-19 session can follow the instructions below and check their result now:
How to download Results:
Step 1: Visit the official website - http://jnu.ac.in/
Step 2: Enter the main website and click on 'Result of B.A.(Hons.) 1st Year 2018-19'
Step 3: Select your Programme of Study and Field of Study, and enter your Application No./Registration No.
Step 4: Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link:
https://admissions.jnu.ac.in/Vivaletter_test.aspx
JNU is expected soon to release the counseling schedule for BA courses as there would be no viva-voce involved in the admissions process for Bachelor of Arts programmes.
