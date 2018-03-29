JNU BA Entrance Exam 2018 Result Declared at jnu.ac.in, Check Now

JNU BA Entrance Exam Result 2018-19 has been released today by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on its official website – jnu.ac.in.The varsity had organized the JNU Entrance Exam 2018-19 (JNUEE) from 27th to 30th December 2017, last year for admissions to its various Undergraduate, Postgraduate, M.Phil and Ph.D programmes for the academic year 2018-19.Candidates who had appeared for JNUEE seeking admissions to BA (Honors) First Year for 2018-19 session can follow the instructions below and check their result now:Step 1: Visit the official website - http://jnu.ac.in/Step 2: Enter the main website and click on 'Result of B.A.(Hons.) 1st Year 2018-19'Step 3: Select your Programme of Study and Field of Study, and enter your Application No./Registration No.Step 4: Download your result and take a printout for further referencehttps://admissions.jnu.ac.in/Vivaletter_test.aspxJNU is expected soon to release the counseling schedule for BA courses as there would be no viva-voce involved in the admissions process for Bachelor of Arts programmes.