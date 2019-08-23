JNU Entrance Exam 2020: NTA Releases Jawaharlal Nehru University Exam Dates at nta.ac.in

JNU Entrance Exam 2020 | The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the exam schedule for 2019-20 in order to avoid clashes with other public examination. The NTA also declared the dates for the JNU Entrance Exam 2020. The official notification was released on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

NTA JNU Entrance Exam will be computer-based. The JNUET Registration Process will take place from March 2 till March 31, 2020. Candidates can register for the NTA Jawaharlal Nehru University Test Registration on the official website of NTA-JNU at ntajnu.nic.in (https://ntajnu.nic.in/GenRegSysCms/public/home.aspx).

NTA JNUET for admissions to various undergraduate, graduate and doctorate courses will begin from May 11 to May 14, 2020. The JNU Entrance Test Admit Card will be available for download April 21 onwards. The candidates who have applied for JNU Entrance Test may download the NTA-JNU 2020 Admit Card from the official website of NTA, NTA-JNU or JNU.

As listed in the official notification, the announcement of JNU Entrance Exam Results will be made on May 31. However, keeping the previous years in mind, the JNUET 2020 Results might get delayed.

The candidates can read notice on the direct link.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.