INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

JNU Exam 2020: Varsity Announces Academic Calendar, Exams to be Over by July 31

File Photo of Jawaharlal Nehru University.

File Photo of Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Even if the examination results are not ready by July 31, JNU students will have the opportunity to provisionally register and move on to the next semester.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 10, 2020, 8:01 AM IST
Share this:

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Saturday announced its academic calendar and said exams will be completed by July 31.


JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said the academic calendar has been unanimously approved by all the deans of Schools and Chairpersons of Special Centres.

"Tentatively, students are expected to return to JNU campus between June 25 to and 30 so that they can complete their remaining academic components and complete their examinations. Examinations will be completed by July 31," he said.

The next semester for the continuing students will start from August 1.

Even if the examination results are not ready by July 31, students will have the opportunity to provisionally register and move on to the next semester.

The entire monsoon semester registration process will be completely online making it easy for the students to register even from their homes," he said.

The deadline for research scholars to submit their theses/dissertations has been extended to December 31.

"This academic calendar is tentative at this time and depends on how the lockdown is lifted in stages across the country and what new guidelines we may receive from the UGC," the VC added.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading