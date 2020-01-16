JNU Extends Semester Registration Date Till January 17 amid Boycott by Students
After that deadline, the VC may consider written requests for registration and grant the permission for late registration, the official said.
File photo of JNU students protesting against JNU fee hike.
New Delhi Amid registration boycott by a section of students, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) again extended the deadline to register for the next semester till January 17.
"The registration deadline for ongoing winter session has been extended up to January 17 without late fees. However, registration will continue till February 9 by paying late fees up to Rs 500," a senior varsity official said.
"After that deadline, the VC may consider written requests for registration and grant the permission for late registration, if deemed fit, with imposition of appropriate amount of fine at his discretion," the official added.
