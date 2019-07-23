Take the pledge to vote

JNU Faculty Recruitment 2019: University Invites Applications for 271 Posts, Check Details at jnu.ac.in

As per Jawaharlal Nehru University notification, a total of 271 posts will be filled in through the JNU faculty recruitment 2019. Applicants for the post of Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors can apply through its website.

Updated:July 23, 2019, 4:12 PM IST
Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi. (File photo)
JNU faculty recruitment 2019| The Jawaharlal Nehru University has begun its new session for the academic year 2019-2020. Along with the commencement of a new session, the Jawaharlal Nehru University has invited applications for various posts, including Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors through its official website.

As per JNU notification, a total of 271 posts will be filled in through the recent JNU faculty recruitment 2019. All the interested candidates can apply online on the University’s official website at www.jnu.ac.in

The online JNU Recruitment Application Process, which has already begun, will take place till August 19. All the applicants are requested to upload latest photograph, along with the scanned copies of all certificates, mark sheets, evidence of teaching, research, NOC from the employer, M.A, M.Phil, Ph.D, NET certificates, copies of reprints of published articles, certificate containing the record of date of birth and caste certificate.

JNU faculty recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

A total of 271 posts have been opened for the JNU recruitment process 2019, which includes 157 vacancies for Associate professor, 4 posts for Assistant professors and 110 posts for Professors. JNU faculty recruitment 2019: Salary Details

For the post of associate professor, the accepted candidates will get a monthly salary in the range of Rs 1,31,400 to Rs 2,17,100, whereas for the post of assistant professor, the salary range is in the bracket of Rs 57,00 to Rs 1,82,400. For the post of professor, the monthly salary is Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200.

JNU faculty recruitment 2019: Eligibilty Criteria

• Associate Professor: The candidate should have a PhD Degree in the concerned/allied/relevant disciplines; and a Master's Degree with at least 55% marks.

• Assistant Professor: The candidate must have a Master's degree with 55% marks in a concerned/ allied/relevant subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

• Professor: The candidate should hold a PhD degree in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline, and published work of high quality, should be actively engaged in research with evidence of published work with a minimum of 10 research publications in the peer-reviewed.

