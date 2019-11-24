Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

JNU Forms High-level Committee Even as HRD Ministry's Committee Report Due

A committee constituted by the HRD ministry on November 18 to restore normal functioning of the varsity has concluded its discussions with various stakeholders of and is likely to submit its report soon.

PTI

Updated:November 24, 2019, 5:11 PM IST
Students protest against the JNU fee hike on Monday.

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday announced the formation of a seven-member 'high-level' committee for resolution of the ongoing conflict between students and the varsity administration.

According to a circular issued by JNU registrar, the committee has to get suggestions from student representatives to find solutions to the impasse over a proposed hostel fee hike among other issues. The committee has given time till Sunday evening to the students to send suggestions.

A three-member high-powered committee constituted by the HRD ministry on November 18 to restore normal functioning of the varsity has concluded its discussions with various stakeholders of and is likely to submit its report soon.

The move was criticised by the varsity's students' union who said the "so called committee" of the JNU administration is timed before the high-powered committee appointed by the HRD ministry gives its recommendations, they said.

"The level of shamelessness with this administration continues to rise wherein the mail has not been sent to the JNUSU even as government appointed committees find it common sense to recognise the legitimacy of the elected union," they said.

The students have been on strike for nearly four weeks against the draft hostel manual, which has provisions for fee hike, a new dress code and curfew timings.

Following protests, the varsity had announced a "partial" rollback and removal of clauses pertaining to the dress code and curfew but the students dubbed it as an "eyewash". They have been demanding a complete " rollback" of the manual.

