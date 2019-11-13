JNU Announces Partial Roll-back in Fee Hike After Massive Protests, Students Refuse to End Stir

New Delhi: After months of protest by students that intensified over the last few days, the administration of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi on Wednesday announced a partial roll-back in the fee hike and assistance for students of economically weaker sections.

"The JNU orders partial rollback of hostel fees hike, decision taken in varsity's Executive Council meeting," officials of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) said.

#JNU Executive Committee announces major roll-back in the hostel fee and other stipulations. Also proposes a scheme for economic assistance to the EWS students. Time to get back to classes. @HRDMinistry — R. Subrahmanyam (@subrahyd) November 13, 2019

The students' union has been on a strike against the draft hostel manual, approved by the Inter-Hall Administration (IHA), which it claims has provisions for hostel fee hike, dress code and curfew timings.

However, the JNU Students' Union said the strike will continue, with student activist and former union president N Sai Balaji describing the move as a "lie" and a "trap".

Under the new proposal by the JNU’s executive committee, the rent for a double-seater room, which was hiked to Rs 200 per month from Rs 10 per month earlier, has now been reduced to Rs 100 per month. Rent for the single-seater room, proposed at Rs 600 per month from Rs 20 per month earlier, has been reduced to Rs 200 per month. The one-time refundable mess security fee has been hiked from Rs 5,500 to Rs 12,000.

Significantly, the main bone of contention — the utility charges of Rs 1,700 that have been introduced for the first time – have not been removed or reduced.

Students News18 spoke to after the announcement of the roll-back described it as a “lollipop” and said the protests would continue as their main demands have not been addressed.

Thousands of JNU students on Monday clashed with police as their protest over fee hike on the varsity's convocation day escalated. Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal was forced to stay inside the AICTE premises for over six hours. Water cannons were used to disperse the protestors and police said some of the students were detained.

The students had alleged that the university is facing an "academic emergency"created by the administration. Reiterating their demands, they said a meeting on hostel rules be reconvened in the presence of student representatives and all "regressive parts" pertaining to clothing/timings/etc be revoked.

"The 999% fee hike from Rs 2,740 to Rs 30,100 annually must be rolled back immediately," said a statement released on Monday.

The JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) had also extended support to the protesting students' union and demanded the varsity's vice-chancellor step down.

The protesting students have also found support from their counterparts at Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), and Delhi University's Campus Law Centre.

