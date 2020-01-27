JNU Proctor Summons Sharjeel Imam, Booked for Sedition, to Explain His Stand on Provocative Speeches

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) chief proctor on Monday summoned research scholar Sharjeel Imam, who has been booked in several cases of sedition, to appear before him and explain his position on the alleged provocative speeches made by him.

Imam has been asked to appear before the Proctorial Committee by February 3.

Imam has been booked in sedition cases lodged across several states for his alleged "inflammatory" speeches in which he threatened to "cut off" Assam and the northeast from the rest of the country, made during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.