Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor Atul Johri was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly sexually harassing several women students of the institute and granted bail by a Delhi court.Duty magistrate Ritu Singh directed him to furnish a bail bond of Rs 30,000 for each of the eight FIRs registered against him. Johri had moved a bail plea saying sending him to jail would spoil his career.Students and professors of the university as well as women's rights organisations had been protesting demanding Johri's arrest, after some students accused him of sexual harassment.Dependra Pathak, Chief Spokesperson, Delhi Police said Johri was arrested after three hours of questioning at the Vasant Kunj police station.On Monday, 54 JNU professors had demanded registration of separate FIRs on all eight sexual harassment complaints against Johri. They had also petitioned Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-west) Milind Dumbere's office in this regard.Seven more FIRs were registered against Johri late last night, in addition to the one already lodged against him.Following a protest staged by the JNU students outside the Vasant Kunj police station yesterday, women's rights organisations, including the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) and the All India Mahila Sanskritik Sanghatan, demonstrated outside the police station today, demanding Johri's arrest.