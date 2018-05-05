JNU Professor Booked for Harassing Female Student, 2nd Incident in a Month

Barely over a month after JNU professor Atul Johri was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing eight University students, another JNU assistant professor has been booked for thrashing, harassing and threatening a female student of school of social sciences.The accused professor has been identified as Rajbeer Singh, who is an assistant professor at the Centre for studies in science policy, centre for social sciences.An FIR under section 354 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code was lodged against him on Wednesday, although the complaint was given to police on February 9 this year. A police officer said that the professor is yet to be arrested.In the FIR, accessed by CNN-News 18, the female student alleged that on February 9 this year, when she and her fellow students went up to Singh to ask him to support a strike at the University that day, he got aggressive and started beating and pushing the girl."We were speaking very politely, maintaining some distance from him but he got angry and started beating me. He thrashed me and pushed me by keeping his hand on my chest. When my colleagues tried to pull me up from the ground, he went up to beat them too," the student alleged.The student further alleged that the professor then threatened her that if she or any of the other students told anyone about the incident, she would have to face dire consequences.