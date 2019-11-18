LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

JNU Protest LIVE: March Towards Parliament Blocked Near Varsity Gate as Students Face-Off With Cops

News18.com | November 18, 2019, 1:33 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

JNU Protest LIVE Updates: Authorities have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 in and outside Jawaharlal Nehru University as students take out a protest march towards the Parliament against the proposed hostel fee hike. The march has been stopped a kilometer away from the university gate after the students crossed three layers of police barricading.

Some students have been detained by the police. "It's a way to appeal to lawmakers to fight on our behalf inside the floor of the house," says JNUSU. Bowing to the demands of the students, the Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry on Monday appointed a three-member high-powered committee to address the concerns regarding the fee hike. For the past three weeks, students have been protesting inside the administration block of the university against the increase in hostel fee, even though JNU announced a rollback last Wednesday.
Read More
Nov 18, 2019 1:11 pm (IST)

Fresh visuals of the JNU protest march underway:

Nov 18, 2019 1:05 pm (IST)

CRPF Takes Over | After JNU students refuse to back down and continue marching in protest, breaking and trespassing three layers of barricading on the way, the CRPF has been rushed in to control the situation, reports CNN-News18. The protestors aim to reach the parliament, where the first day of winter session is underway, to appeal to lawmakers for a complete rollback of the fee hike, 

Nov 18, 2019 1:00 pm (IST)

Police Detain Protesting Students | After JNU students refused to stop marching, the police have begun detaining several protestors as hundreds troop the roads leading to Parliament to protest against the fee hike. 

Nov 18, 2019 12:54 pm (IST)

Water Cannons on the Spot | Water cannons and more barricades have been placed near Kendriya Vidyalaya, Baba Gangnath Marg to stop the students to carry forward their protest march. The cops have also asked students to disperse or face action.

Nov 18, 2019 12:47 pm (IST)

Police Stop Students' March with Barricades | Police have stopped the students half a kilometer from the campus. Barricades have been put up to stop the students within a 1 km radius. However reports of students breaking the barricades at the main gate and trooping towards Ber Sarai, have emerged.

Nov 18, 2019 12:37 pm (IST)

Police said they have made adequate security arrangements along the route of the march. Police personnel are deployed at all entry points leading towards Parliament from all possible routes starting from southwest district, a senior police official said.

Nov 18, 2019 12:36 pm (IST)

Traffic Advisory | The Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory for commuters, informing about the routes that should be avoided due to the protests. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police said, "Traffic could be adversely affected or stopped on Nelson Mandela Road, Aruna Asaf Ali Road and Gangnath Marg due to student protest. Commuters are advised to avoid these roads and use Mehrauli Mahipalpur road, Aurobindo marg, Outer ring road and NH48."

Nov 18, 2019 12:34 pm (IST)

The JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) expressed concern over the deployment of police outside the varsity. "The massive police deployment and barricading at the gates of the JNU campus, which on the face of it appears to be only for the purpose of preventing the students from taking out their planned march to Parliament," it said. "Such measures or use of force to thwart the exercise of constitutionally guaranteed democratic rights and to impede the students from peacefully taking their voice beyond the campus would be extremely unfortunate and the JNUTA hopes that no such situation will eventually arise," the association said.

Nov 18, 2019 12:31 pm (IST)

"At a time when fee hikes are rampant across the country, students have emerged as the first line of defence for inclusive education. We invite all students of Delhi, to join us as we march on foot from JNU to Parliament on the first day of the winter session of Parliament," the JNUSU said.

Nov 18, 2019 12:31 pm (IST)

Why are JNU Students Protesting? For the past three weeks, students have been protesting inside the administration block of the university against the increase in hostel fee, even though JNU announced a rollback last Wednesday. The union said it will be a march to save public education and appeal to MPs to take up the cause. The students have dubbed the partial rollback as an "eyewash".

Nov 18, 2019 12:29 pm (IST)

Section 144 Imposed, Troops Deployed | Earlier today, Section 144  was imposed near Parliament ahead of the JNU protest march.  Heavy police deployment has also been made outside the varsity’s campus to monitor the situation. The Winter session of Parliament will begin today and continue till December 13. All roads leading to the university have been barricaded ahead of the march. Even pedestrians are not being allowed to go beyond a point.

Nov 18, 2019 12:27 pm (IST)

Who Constitutes the Panel | The panel will comprise of Prof VS Chauhan, former Vice Chairman UGC; Prof Anil Shahsrabudhe Chauhan, chairman, AICTE and Prof Rajnish Jain, Secretary, UGC, the HRD notice stated, entrusting them with the responsibility of submitting recommendations on the actions to be taken.

Nov 18, 2019 12:26 pm (IST)

 The government has said that the proposed panel will involve all stakeholders, including JNUSU and university administration in discussions -- unlike the committees appointed in the past -- with the view of "restoring normal functioning of the Jawaharlal Nehru University through dialogue" and "resolve of contentious issues".

Nov 18, 2019 12:25 pm (IST)

Centre Appoints Panel to Look into JNU Demands | Bowing to the demands of protesting JNU students, the Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry appointed a three-member high-powered committee to address the concerns regarding the fee hike. The panel was formed ahead of the protest march organised by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) today, when the winter session of Parliament commenced, to protest against the hostel fee hike and appeal lawmakers to take up their cause. 

JNU Protest LIVE: March Towards Parliament Blocked Near Varsity Gate as Students Face-Off With Cops
Students protest against the JNU fee hike on Monday.

Here are the top developments:

- The government panel was formed ahead of the protest march organised by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) on Monday, when the winter session of Parliament commenced, to protest against the hostel fee hike and appeal lawmakers to take up their cause. Prohibitory orders were put in place with section 144 imposed and heavy deployment of security forces was seen outside the JNU campus.

- According to sources, the government has said that the proposed panel will involve all stakeholders, including JNUSU and university administration in discussions -- unlike the committees appointed in the past -- with the view of "restoring normal functioning of the Jawaharlal Nehru University through dialogue" and "resolve of contentious issues".

- The panel will comprise of Prof VS Chauhan, former Vice Chairman UGC; Prof Anil Shahsrabudhe Chauhan, chairman, AICTE and Prof Rajnish Jain, Secretary, UGC, the HRD notice stated, entrusting them with the responsibility of submitting recommendations on the actions to be taken.

- Students are protesting inside the administration block of the university against the increase in hostel fee, even though JNU announced a rollback in the hike on Wednesday evening. The students have dubbed the partial rollback as an "eyewash".



- "At a time when fee hikes are rampant across the country, students have emerged as the first line of defence for inclusive education. We invite all students of Delhi, to join us as we march on foot from JNU to Parliament on the first day of the winter session of Parliament," the JNUSU said. It also appealed to students outside Delhi to organise agitations on November 18 to mark a National Day of Protest, "to safeguard education as a right, and oppose its transformation into a commodity".

- The JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) expressed concern over the deployment of police outside the varsity. "The massive police deployment and barricading at the gates of the JNU campus, which on the face of it appears to be only for the purpose of preventing the students from taking out their planned march to Parliament," it said. "Such measures or use of force to thwart the exercise of constitutionally guaranteed democratic rights and to impede the students from peacefully taking their voice beyond the campus would be extremely unfortunate and the JNUTA hopes that no such situation will eventually arise," the association said

- Police said they have made adequate security arrangements along the route of the march. Police personnel are deployed at all entry points leading towards Parliament from all possible routes starting from southwest district, a senior police official said."We have fortified the entire area around Parliament with the winter session beginning from tomorrow. Additional police personnel from other districts will also be deployed to avoid any untoward situation," he added.

JNU

- Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory for commuters, informing about the routes that should be avoided due to the protests. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police said, "Traffic could be adversely affected or stopped on Nelson Mandela Road, Aruna Asaf Ali Road and Gangnath Marg due to student protest. Commuters are advised to avoid these roads and use Mehrauli Mahipalpur road, Aurobindo marg, Outer ring road and NH48."

- JNU Vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar urged the protesting students on Sunday to return to their classes as exams are near. In a video message released on the varsity's website, he said he has been getting e-mails from worried parents and students about the situation in the university which is affecting academic activities.

-"If we still continue with the strike and cause academic loss, it is going to affect future of thousands of students. "From tomorrow, a new week will begin and I request the students to come back to the classes and resume your research activities. From December 12, the semester exams will start and if you do not attend classes, it will affect your future goals," Kumar said.

- On Sunday, a section of teachers also held a press conference and claimed that a handful of students have terrorised other pupils and are not allowing them to attend classes.
"There are 8,000 students in the university and at least 6,000 of them want to attend classes. But 200 or so students are not allowing them and have created an atmosphere of terror," said one of the professors at the press conference

- The students of JNU are protesting inside the administration block of the university against the increase in hostel fee. The students were demanding withdrawal of service charges of Rs 1,700 which were introduced from next session and the one-time mess security fee, which is refundable, has been hiked from Rs 5,500 to Rs 12,000.

- On November 13, students painted various messages for the vice chancellor inside the administration block as they barged inside the building to talk to him about the hostel fee hike. Facing an intense agitation for over two weeks, the JNU administration partially rolled back the hostel fee hike for BPL (below poverty line) students not availing any scholarship on November 13, a move that failed to satisfy the protesting students, who dubbed it as an "eyewash" and decided to continue with the strike
  • 17 Nov, 2019 | Afghanistan and West Indies in India
    AFG vs WI
    156/8
    20.0 overs
    		 127/7
    20.0 overs
    Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 16 Nov, 2019 | Afghanistan and West Indies in India
    AFG vs WI
    147/7
    20.0 overs
    		 106/8
    20.0 overs
    Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 14 Nov, 2019 | Afghanistan and West Indies in India
    WI vs AFG
    164/5
    20.0 overs
    		 134/9
    20.0 overs
    West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 14 - 16 Nov, 2019 | Bangladesh in India
    BAN vs IND
    150/10
    58.3 overs
    		 493/6
    114.0 overs
    India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 11 Nov, 2019 | Afghanistan and West Indies in India
    AFG vs WI
    249/7
    50.0 overs
    		 253/5
    48.4 overs
    West Indies beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram