JNU Protest LIVE: Day after Police Lathicharge, FIR Against Students for Damaging Public Property, Rioting

Registrar Refused to Meet HRD Ministry Panel: JNUSU | The JNU students' union alleges that the registrar of the university refused to meet the members of the HRD Ministry-appointed panel for mediating between the agitating students and the administration and recommending ways to restore the normal functioning of the varsity. "We have got to know that the registrar refused to meet the HRD Ministry-appointed panel to mediate between us and the university. See their high-handedness. When they can refuse to entertain government representatives, how can they be expected to talk to us," JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said. "The strike will continue till our demands are met and the fee hike is completely rolled back," Ghosh asserted.
Event Highlights
The JNU Students Union today alleged that Delhi Police lathi-charged students who were protesting against the fee hike in the university and also groped several women students. Addressing a press conference, JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said, “The manner in which the police handled the situation is very shameful. Even when female officers were present, we were groped by male police officers.”
Former JNU Students' Union vice-president Shehla Rashid hit out at miscreants who "circulate" private pictures of protesting students on social media to shame them.
As JNU protests intensify, private photos of protesting students are stolen from FB & circulated publicly by govt supporters. But JNU students won't be deterred by these cheap tactics, because it's not about any individual's habits/looks; it's about creating an egalitarian future— Shehla Rashid شہلا رشید (@Shehla_Rashid) November 19, 2019
Another FIR Against Students | A second FIR has been filed against the protesting JNU students under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and under the Damage to Property Act at the Lodhi Colony police station in New Delhi. The charges pertain to rioting, obstructing public servants from carrying out their duties, and damaging public property.
AAP Condemns Police Action | AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh slammed the police action against students alleging that it was for the first time that students of the university were "beaten mercilessly" for raising their genuine demands. "It is the same Delhi Police that was complaining that their uniform was tainted after they were assaulted by lawyers. Does beating innocent students, including a visually challenged one, not taint their uniform," Singh said.
Some Want to Turn JNU into Urban Naxalism Centre: BJP | BJP leaders expressed scepticism with Union minister Giriraj Singh alleging that some people wanted to turn JNU into a Centre of "Urban Naxalism". "The hostel fee hike is a pretext for whatever is happening in JNU. Some people want to turn JNU into a centre of Urban Naxalism. Its the same JNU where 'Bharat Tere Tukde Honge' slogans were raised and where death anniversary of Afzal Guru was observed," the minister told a news channel.
'Not Stepping Back Until Rollback' | In a stern message, the JNUSU said that the students won't step back and call off protests until the proposal of hike in fees is rolled back completely. Aishe Ghosh said, "The Registrar was called to meet the Committee. What we have come to know is that the registrar has refused to meet the committee. When the Registrar and the VC are not meeting the high-level committee, how can they ask us to step back? We will not step back until there is complete rollback. The MHRD should tell the VC to rescind the fee hike and if the VC does not agree then he should resign."
JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh recalled the atrocity that was meted out to them by the police and elaborated the repression saying, "First, we were taken to the Delhi Cantonment police station, then to Saket in such a manner that we got late. we were then taken to the delegation and as soon as the representatives left the lights went of and immediately after students were lathicharged in the dark."
'Male Cops Groped Us', Says JNUSU President | JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh is addressing a press conference at the University and has levelled grave allegations against the Delhi police. She says, "The manner in which the Police handled the situation is very shameful. Even when there were women officers we were groped by the male ones."
Twitter War Rages over JNU Protests | A day after scores of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students were injured or detained during their protest against hostel fee hike, the issue trended on Twitter today with strong reactions from both supporters and those opposed to them. Even as the issue reverberated in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Twitter was abuzz with hashtags JNUBachaoAndolan, StandWithJNU, EmergencyinJNU, TaxPayersWithJNU, JNULootTaxPayers, JNUProtests etc.
Delhi Police Registers FIR Against JNU Students | The Delhi police registered FIR in connection with the protests led by the JNU students. The faculty and students of Jawaharlal Nehru University alleged that over 10 students, including the visually and physically challenged, were injured due to the "brutality" of police personnel who severely batoncharged them during their protest against the hostel fee hike here on Monday, even as the Delhi Police denied the accusations.
Meanwhile, Congress' Jaiveer Shergill blasted out on politicians who labelled the JNU protest "anti-national".
All those MPs labelling #JNUProtest against fee hike as “Anti-National” first should give up their salaries & travel allowances (both on account of tax payers money) including those free Air India tickets which they use every Friday to travel back home— Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) November 19, 2019
Weighing in on the JNU protests, the Rashtriya Janata Dal batted for affordable education for all.
JNU ही नहीं हर स्कूल कॉलेज विश्वविद्यालय का पाठ्यक्रम, फीस रियायती दर पर देश के हर विद्यार्थी के लिए उपलब्ध हो यह सुनिश्चित करना हर सरकार का कर्तव्य है।— Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) November 19, 2019
सरकारी ताम झाम, राजसी सुविधाओं, प्रोटोकॉल, प्रचार के नाम पर खरबों खर्च होते हैं पर स्वास्थ्य शिक्षा फिजूलखर्ची नज़र आते हैं!
"On the day the Parliament of India sat for its 250th session, with the commencement of the winter session, the national capital saw a brutal crackdown on students. Blood was spilled on the roads of the national capital," said the statement adding that the students from the JNU took to the streets of Delhi to safeguard public education.
JNUSU Calls Nov 18 'Black Day' | The JNUSU today called November 18 as a "black day", when ordinary students rose up in defence of an affordable public education only to be "abused, roughed up and beaten up", but not defeated. In a statement and appeal to the students, the JNUSU said November 18 shall be remembered as a historic day for all the students and youth of this country adding the Delhi Police and its actions, directly controlled by the Home Ministry, are beyond condemnation.
All India Students Association (AISA), Delhi University, came in support of the JNUSU's protests and shared a couple of images of the grievously injured students and the manhandling of the police.
Three images. Three enough images to showcase what the Modi-Shah Model wishes to implement by attacking JNU. A university that has always set standards for social justice and remarkable academic temperament.#EmergencyinJNU #JNUProtests #StandWithJNU #JNUWar #TaxPayersWithJNU pic.twitter.com/xR3OHhmD22— AISA - Delhi University (@aisa_du) November 18, 2019
Meanwhile, Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill tweeteed saying, "Victimisation of protesting students by using Delhi Police as their muscle men and social media bullying shows that the BJP wants every university to be stadium of “cheer leaders” rather than “student leaders” who question arbitrary decisions of administration."
Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh condemned the violence that broke out during the protests and shared a video this morning where a student can be seen bleeding from his forehead and blaming the police for the assault:
I strongly condemn this action of Delhi Police but I condemn more the attitude of the JNU administration and the HRD Ministry. Least they can do is to reimburse all expenditure of students in JNU who can't afford this fee hike. https://t.co/0o3eH7cPwF— digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) November 19, 2019
JNU students protest against the fee hike. (PTI)
“We were taken to Delhi cantonment police station and then to Saket in a tactic to delay us. We were then taken to the delegation and as soon as the representatives left, the lights went off and the students were lathi-charged.”
Ghoshg added, “The registrar was called in the committee and we have come to know that he has refused to meet the committee. When the registrar and the V-C are not meeting the high-powered committee, how can they ask us to step back? We will not step back until there is complete roll-back [of fee hike].”
The press conference came a day after JNU students clashed with the police as they were stopped from marching to Parliament against the hostel fee hike. The protests on Monday paralysed traffic and brought the Capital to a halt as thousands of students participated from different universities across the national capital in solidarity with students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) who have been raising their voice against the recent fee hike for over three weeks.
According to the police, around 30 police personnel and 15 students were injured during the protest. While the students alleged that they were baton-charged by police, top police officials denied having used any force.
There was heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel outside the main gate of JNU campus, even before the march commenced. Water canons and PCR vans were stationed outside.
Before the protest began, the HRD Ministry set up a three-member committee to recommend ways to restore normal functioning of the university and initiate dialogue with the students and administration.
The protesters commenced the march around noon and broke the first set of barricades at the main gate of the campus and proceeded towards Baba Gangnath Marg where another set of barricades awaited them.
The police detained about 100 protestors, including JNU Students Union president Aishe Ghosh, Secretary Satish Chandra Yadav and former JNUSU president N Sai Balaji. The students then took at an alternative route through the Munirka village and came near the Munirka metro station.
They raised anti-government and anti-administration slogans and started marching towards RK Puram from where they reached Bhikaji Cama place and subsequently marched onto Ring Road causing traffic to come to a halt at many intersections.
The students were ultimately stopped outside Safdarjung Tomb where, they alleged, the police baton- charged them, a charge denied by the police.
Meanwhile, the top brass of Delhi police tried to initiate a dialogue with them and urged them to not take law into their hands. Traffic was also affected in some parts of Lutyens' Delhi as the students marched towards Parliament. Among other intersections, vehicles were moving at a snail's pace on Nelson Mandela Marg, Aurobindo Marg and Baba Gang Nath Marg.
The entry and exit points of three Delhi Metro stations near Parliament — Udyog Bhawan, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg, were shut down temporarily and trains did not halt at Udyog Bhawan and Patel Chowk. The services resumed four hours later.
Students took to Twitter to share pictures of the march and of the injuries they received allegedly in the lathicharge, as the hashtag "emergencyinJNU" trended on the microblogging site.
The students camped outside the Safdarjung tomb for nearly four hours. The detained students were released later in the evening and police escorted a delegation of four JNUSU members to HRD secretary.
JNUSU members claimed that they met HRD Joint Secretary GC Hosur and handed over a memorandum of demands, including rollback of the fee hike and sacking the vice chancellor. However, there was no official word from the university about the meeting.
The remaining students were asked by police to leave the venue after the JNUSU delegation left for the meeting. The opposition also slammed the government over the issue.
While the Congress claimed the present dispensation was "afraid" of any varsity which encouraged free flow of thought, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury also condemned the alleged police action against students, saying it was not the right way to deal with democratic protests.
In a statement released by the Delhi Police, the department said they did not use force against the protesting JNU students. "There was no use of water cannons, tear gas shells or lathicharge at any stage of the protest. Women staff was deployed in adequate numbers to deal with female protestors. Apart from 10 companies of CAPF, around 800 Delhi Police personnel were deployed to handle the protest and ensure maintenance of law and order," it said.
The JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) has also expressed concern over the current situation in the university campus.
